Work on the long-awaited Depot Street revitalization project is scheduled to begin Monday.
According to Vaughn & Melton Engagement Specialist Zack Levine, Portland Utilities, Greeneville Water Commission’s contractor, will begin work on Depot Street between Irish Street and Main Street on Monday. Intersections will not be included in Monday’s work. The road will be closed in this area, but sidewalks will remain open so the businesses on Depot Street can be accessed by the public.
The street will remain closed throughout the week, reopening after Friday. There will be low to no water volume and pressure at times from the Irish Street intersection to the College Street Intersection as the contractor works on water line replacements.
The work to be done is part of the city’s planned Downtown Redevelopment Project which includes, among other things, utility upgrades and streetscape improvements along a stretch of Depot Street from its intersection with Academy Street to near the railroad depot building. Those improvements include creating wider sidewalks and landscaping with a focus on the block of Depot Street between Main and Irish streets as a “festival” location.
Vaughn & Melton Consulting Engineers will be the project manager of the Depot Street revitalization, while Portland Engineering and Summers-Taylor Inc. conduct work on the project.
The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted in July to accept a $7.7 million project bid from contractor Summers-Taylor. The Greeneville Water Commission in June approved a $1.9 million bid from Portland Utilities Construction for its part of the project.
“This is an exciting step as we begin this project,” Levine said.
Levine is not the only one excited. Town of Greeneville officials shared a similar sentiment about the much-anticipated project getting underway.
“It has been a long time coming. I think this project has been talked about for about 22 years. I’m thrilled,” Alderman Tim Teague said.
“I’m excited. I have been a part of the conversation for this project since 2012. It was discussed back then as a part of our 2020 Vision project,” City Administrator Todd Smith said.
The Town’s investment in downtown has been long-awaited.
“It’s about time. We have been waiting on this for a long time. This is the first time the city has made a big commitment and is actually putting our money where our mouth is,” Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels said.
“This has been talked about numerous times since I have lived here. There have been about 15 different plans before this one made it through,” Alderman Cal Doty said. “I’m glad to see us as a community investing in the town just as business owners downtown have done.”
Excitement for the future of business on Depot Street was a common feeling expressed by many city officials, both for the businesses already on Depot and for businesses they hope that this project will bring in.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to open up Depot Street for the development that many people have been waiting on for years. I’m excited for new business owners and for the business owners already operating on Depot Street,” Alderman Scott Bullington said.
“This will be a catalyst the will help grow the whole of downtown going forward. I’m thrilled to be a part of it,” Doty said.
“This is a huge stepping stone in the growth of our town and will provide a space for small businesses, mostly run by local families, to take root. Hopefully it will bring new life into downtown,” Alderwoman Kristin Girton said.
“I’m grateful for the perseverance of the business owners that are already there and have stuck with downtown. I believe this project will increase business for those already there and bring new businesses in,” Smith said.
However, officials want Greeneville residents to have patience while work on the project is completed.
Smith estimates that the project will take around 18 months to fully complete.
“This will be a process. We need people to support the businesses that are already on Depot Street during the construction process,” Girton said.
“I hope what the city is doing will bring more business in, and I hope people will show patience and understanding while we complete the project,” Daniels said.
“I hope that everybody can be patient while this project is going on, especially when it comes to parking,” Teague said. Teague is also the chairman of the Greeneville Parking Authority.
“This is a great opportunity to update 100-year-old infrastructure, and we need everyone to come along with us while we do this,” Doty said.
“There is going to be some growing pains, but the end result will be worth it,” Bullington said.
“There will be a big payoff at the end of the headache,” Smith said.
Officials see a bright future in store for downtown after the project is completed.
“I’m excited for my kids to be able to experience and grow up in a new downtown. It will be great to do this for future generations,” Girton said.
“I want visitors to come to our town, and when they go home I want them to say, ‘Wow have you seen Depot Street in Greenville?’ That’s what I want this to be for us,” Smith said.
“Dreams are finally becoming a reality after years of hard work. Greeneville is about to experience some well-planned and exciting growth,” Greenville Planning Director Randy Davenport said. “It’s finally here.”
Any property owners on Depot Street who have questions about the revitalization project should contact Vaughn and Melton’s Engagement Specialist Zack Levine by e-mail at zslevine@vaughnmetlon.com. A website, downtowngreeneville.com, will also serve as an information hub for the general public as the project progresses.