The Depot Street revitalization project is moving ahead despite some minor delays.
According to Vaughn & Melton engagement coordinator Zack Levine, many facets of the project have been completed in the block of Depot Street between Main and Irish streets, but there has been a delay in receiving necessary materials for silva structures, which will be placed underground and hold soil for trees.
These structures are underground spaces that allow for trees’ root systems to spread healthily, giving the trees space to have the necessary root system to grow without roots cracking sidewalks or streets.
“We have had some slight delays,” Levine said during an informational session on Thursday.
Levine noted that the root blocking fabric that goes in the silva cell structures had been on back order, leading to a delay in the installation of the structures.
However, the fabric is now on site and ready to be installed.
“All of it came in this week,” Levine said.
While the necessary fabric has now arrived, crews are still waiting on the soil that will fill the structures.
The soil has to be tested to make sure it has the right chemical balance, according to Levine, to ensure that it will allow trees and plants to thrive under the surface of the street.
“If we get it right now, the street will be flourishing with landscaping for years to come,” Levine said. “We had some hold up with the soil getting approved, but now we have multiple vendors that have opened up to be able to work with.”
The necessary grading has been done on the block, but crews want to place the silva cells first before pouring concrete curbing and guttering in order to provide a solid foundation.
“The fear is if they put the curb first and then dig the holes, the curb could slump into the holes,” Levine said.
Levine said the soil is expected arrive sometime in the next couple weeks.
“Once that happens, all this stuff will fall in behind it,” Levine said.
The pouring of curbing and guttering was initially scheduled to be completed by the end of September, but with the minor delays it could now be sometime in October by the time that portion of the project is completed in that block.
However, the project as a whole is still on schedule to be completed in the summer of 2023.
The block of Depot between Main and Irish streets will remain closed to automotive traffic as work continues, but open to pedestrians so businesses can be accessed.
“Things should be picked up and moving again shortly,” Levine said. “Hopefully in the next week or so we will be seeing a lot more action there with the installation of the silva cells and pouring the curb and gutter.”
Levine reiterated that a lot of work on the block had already been completed including stormwater system installation, water and sewer installation, electrical installation, and grade work.
The installation of silva cells, the pouring of concrete for curbing and guttering and the installation of pavers for the roadway and sidewalk remain to be completed, with the goal being to have that finished in the fall.
“From here on out hopefully the blocks will be opening up as we complete them. By mid next summer, it’s going to be a very, very different looking Depot Street,” Levine said.