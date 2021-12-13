The Depot Street revitalization project is continuing to progress, according to Vaughn & Melton Engagement Specialist Zack Levine.
According to Levine, the Greeneville Water Commission's contractor, Portland Utilities, has completed rehabbing the gravity sewer line between Irish Street and Main Street. Franklin Underground, a subcontractor to Portland Utilities, finished up the water line on the north side of Depot Street between Irish and Main streets and has started work on the water line on the south side of Depot Street between Irish and Main.
Portland Utilities finished exploratory digging on Irish Street between Church Street and Summer Street and started water connection tie-ins. This process began last week and is planned to conclude on Friday.
According to Levine, the water connection tie-in work will affect water service to facilities in the area sometime in the middle of this week. The Federal Courthouse's water service will not be affected.
Along with the current closure on Depot Street, Irish Street between Church and Summer streets will remain closed with detours around the current main site construction.
The Federal Courthouse will still have access, but the general public will need to detour around the construction.
Work is also being done on Depot Street between Cutler and Irish streets. This area is still accessible to through traffic as Portland Utilities has a flagman guiding traffic around the work zone. Currently, cars will be guided down Depot Street from Cutler Street and made to detour right on Irish Street to Summer Street. Midway through this week, that will flip and the detour will take cars left on Irish Street, through to Church Street, Levine said. The crew in this area has been instructed to maintain access to the Federal Courthouse side parking lot at all times.
Summers & Taylor is tentatively planning to start work on the north side of the box culvert at the intersection of Depot and College streets on Wednesday.