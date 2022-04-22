The Depot Street revitalization project is progressing as necessary supplies have begun to roll in.
Some materials needed for stormwater infrastructure installation had previously been delayed, but now those materials have arrived and work on the stormwater system on Depot Street has picked up momentum.
According to Vaughn & Melton Engagement Specialist Zack Levine, there was some apprehension that stormwater materials would be delayed further, but the supplies did indeed arrive as scheduled after an initial delay.
“That worry of materials being delayed further has been alleviated,” Levine said. “The project is moving right along.”
Most of the stormwater infrastructure work is being conducted on Depot Street between Main and Irish streets.
Stormwater work is also being done near the intersection of Depot and College streets, where the new culvert over Richland Creek has now been backfilled and completed.
That intersection will remain closed to traffic through at least April 29.
Tony Roe, Vaughn & Melton’s construction engineering and inspection manager of the project, said he hopes that all work around the intersection can be completed before the Iris Festival so the area can be used during the annual downtown festivities.
In addition to stormwater work, there is also sewer and water work taking place in the area.
“We’re still gonna try our best to get it,” Roe said.
The Iris Festival is scheduled to begin May 21.
Levine noted that a cosmetic improvement is already being made at the intersection by putting some electrical lines underground.
The cables in question used to hang low behind the head of the Andrew Johnson statue at the intersection, which caused issues when trying to take photographs at the National Historic Site.
“One of the big highlights for that section is we have been able to get that line that goes from the jail and catty-corner across the intersection that droops down right above the Andrew Johnson statue’s head,” Levine said.
The lines will now run through a pipe underground through the culvert that will clear up any above ground wires on that side of the intersection.
“It’s just gonna make that view of the National Historic Site that much more picturesque,” Levine said.
Levine credited Town of Greeneville Planning Director Randy Davenport with helping to get the change made.
According to Levine, the area of the project on Depot Street between Main and Irish streets will be completed by the end of summer.
The estimated completion date for the entirety of the project is summer 2023.