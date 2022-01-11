Work zones continue to shift around downtown as the Depot Street revitalization project progresses.
According to Vaughn & Melton Engagement Specialist Zack Levine, the portion of Depot Street between Irish and Main streets will no longer be completely closed. The area had been the main area of construction in the first few weeks of the project, but now complete closure of the zone is finished until mid-January.
The area will remain barricaded on Main Street, but accessible to pedestrians as usual and now vehicle traffic off of Irish Street. Caution should be exercised as construction equipment is still present in the area and some minor work is still being done.
The main site of construction has now moved to the portion of Depot Street between Irish and Cutler streets in front of the Federal Courthouse. However, the area is not completely closed and flagmen are directing traffic through the zone.
“Traffic is mostly being flagged through the new and existing work zones. So, continue to move through downtown with caution but know that things are still accessible,” Levine said.
Federal Courthouse personnel will continue to have access to the courthouse building.
The portion of Depot Street from Reeve’s Alley to North College Street remains closed as work on the culvert over Richland Creek continues.
“Summers & Taylor has started to excavate the area in the bedrock where a gas line will be buried and protected while the new culvert is built back before the street level renovations. They used an excavator with a grinding bit called a Rock and Concrete Grinder attached to the arm for the trench excavation,” Levine said.
Work will also begin this week on Academy Street between College and Church streets.
According to Levine, crews will be working to replace the gravity sewer lines in the area. Pipe bursting will be used to accomplish the task, which is a method that allows them to replace piping without major disturbance to the area above the ground.
The area will be closed to through vehicle traffic, but local and pedestrian traffic will still be able to access the area.
Levine said he hopes local residents will keep an eye on construction and closure updates as the project moves forward, and he wants to make sure that everyone knows that the businesses downtown are still operating and accessible.
“Remember, our local businesses will remain accessible to pedestrian traffic at all times, and there is plenty of parking nearby to still show up and support our downtown business,” Levine said.