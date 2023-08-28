Click the image to the left and log in for your exclusive reader perks
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
The first community event on Greeneville’s newly redeveloped and christened West Depot Street was held Saturday night as the Exchange Club of Greeneville presented the club’s first Barbecue, Bluegrass & Brews fundraiser. The delicious smell of barbecue and the toe-tapping sounds of live bluegrass music filled the heart of downtown as a crowd of all ages gathered in the street on the spacious sidewalks of the block between Main and Irish streets. In addition to live music and food trucks, the event featured beer tents with numerous different brews to try. Funds raised from the event will go toward the club’s projects, including the annual Field Day for local students, scholarships for high school seniors, and charitable donations to local organizations with the goal to end child abuse. To see more photos from the event, visit “Exchange Club of Greeneville, TN” on Facebook.
To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.