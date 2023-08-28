bbq bluegrass brews

The first community event on Greeneville’s newly redeveloped and christened West Depot Street was held Saturday night as the Exchange Club of Greeneville presented the club’s first Barbecue, Bluegrass & Brews fundraiser. The delicious smell of barbecue and the toe-tapping sounds of live bluegrass music filled the heart of downtown as a crowd of all ages gathered in the street on the spacious sidewalks of the block between Main and Irish streets. In addition to live music and food trucks, the event featured beer tents with numerous different brews to try. Funds raised from the event will go toward the club’s projects, including the annual Field Day for local students, scholarships for high school seniors, and charitable donations to local organizations with the goal to end child abuse. To see more photos from the event, visit “Exchange Club of Greeneville, TN” on Facebook.

 Sun Photo By Amy Rose
  