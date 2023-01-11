A new concrete roadway is being laid down on West Depot Street as the final vision of the project begins to take shape. Decorative pavers will be placed atop the concrete to finish off work on this portion of roadway.
A new concrete roadway is being laid down on West Depot Street as the final vision of the project begins to take shape. Decorative pavers will be placed atop the concrete to finish off work on this portion of roadway.
Sun Photo By Spencer Morrell
Summers Taylor crews were hard at work Wednesday installing the tabletop portion of West Depot Street. The tabletop will be used as a festival space for special events.
In the past week, crews have been laying down the concrete foundation for the new roadway on West Depot Street as a part of the Town of Greeneville’s Depot Street revitalization project.
The 10-inch concrete foundation will serve as a base for decorative pavers that will finish that portion of the street concept.
Once crews begin installing the pavers, most of the heavy machinery will be moved out of the block as the paver installation process does not require machinery or intrusive work, according to officials.
The pavers will be hand-laid in a herringbone pattern.
The installation of the pavers is scheduled to be completed in February, which will lead to the block of Depot Street between Main and Irish streets being opened to vehicular traffic for the first time in months.
The sidewalks and guttering have already been poured and completed in this section of the project, except for around the tabletop feature that will provide a festival space in the middle of the block between Main Street and Irish Street.
The sidewalk around the table top section will feature special colored concrete in the sidewalks as that portion of the project is installed.
Crews were hard at work on Wednesday putting parts of the tabletop structure into place, having poured concrete all the way up to that portion of the road.
Once the block of Depot Street between Main and Irish streets is completed, work will move to the block between Irish Street and Cutler Street. Once that section is completed, the section of the road between Main Street and College Street will be finished to wrap up the project.
The project is on track to be completed sometime this summer.