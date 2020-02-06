Greene County sheriff’s deputies are now part of the team taking calls at Greene County 911 Dispatch.
It’s another step forward in the central dispatch process that will ultimately consolidate all emergency dispatch activity at Greene County 911.
Deputies will work with dispatchers as the transition process goes forward. Members of the Greeneville Police Department have been working at 911 Dispatch since 2019.
“We’re fortunate to have everybody under the same roof. It’s going to benefit the citizens for sure,” said Jon Waddell, assistant county 911 director.
When 911 dispatchers are trained and familiar with duties currently handled by law enforcement, “We’ll take it over,” Waddell said.
Sheriff Wesley Holt said most 911 centers across Tennessee already serve the central dispatch function. Progress has been slow in Greene County reaching the same standard.
“Having all agencies in one building cuts down on confusion on calls if multiple agencies need to respond. The most important factor is to the public as they do not have to wait on a call being transferred from 911 to our office,” Holt said Wednesday.
He explained what happened in the system in place for years in Greene County when someone called 911.
“If it was a call for the police or sheriff, 911 would transfer that call over. The person had already told 911 their emergency and had to repeat it again to our dispatchers. Now, they tell their emergency one time and help is on the way, cutting down on critical minutes in an emergency,” Holt said. “It’s a great benefit to the citizens of Greene County and to our officers being in the same building.”
Holt said sheriff’s deputies will remain at 911 Dispatch for about six months.
Currently, Holt said that road patrol officers will be assigned dispatch duties.
“911 will train their new dispatchers and we will transition our officers back out on patrol. The (Greeneville) police department will do the same and those new trained dispatchers will be employees of Greene County 911,” Holt said.
Greeneville police and now sheriff’s deputies will familiarize dispatchers in law enforcement procedure, including learning to use the National Crime Information Center. In turn, dispatchers are showing officers how the 911 system functions.
Greeneville police Chief Tim Ward, chairman of the 911 Board of Directors, has advocated for progress in the central dispatch project. He sees the presence of sheriff’s deputies at 911 Dispatch as a step forward.
“This is a significant step towards our goal of a true central dispatch. This streamlines the 911 call taking-dispatching to improve response of critical services to our community,” Ward said. “This has been a long journey but we are very close to our destination. Thanks to Sheriff Holt and his staff for all of the work that they have put into making this work.”
Waddell said most sheriff’s deputies who will be working with dispatchers have already had some training on the computer-aided dispatch system, known as CAD, in use by Greene County 911.
911 is in the process of hiring new dispatchers. Two full-time dispatchers were hired in October 2019, and interviews are ongoing with several other candidates, Waddell said.
“We’re still looking at hiring eight total but that depends on some of the studies we will present (to the 911 Board of Directors),” Bird said.
The studies will make sure there’s enough to handle the call volume.
Green County 911 logged 74,251 calls for all services in 2019. The number of calls will go up as initial contacts now made with the police and sheriff’s departments are handled by central dispatch.
Including a sheriff’s deputy at 911 “is just another step forward,” Bird said.
“Everybody’s under one roof and they’re all here.”
As the Greene County Sheriff’s Department transitions to central dispatch with Greene County 911, the business hours of the sheriff’s department office at 116 E. Depot St. changed as of Wednesday.
The new business hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For emergencies, call 911.
The office number, 423-798-1800, can still be used for all non-emergency calls.