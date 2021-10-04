Two drivers were charged Sunday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence.
Victor Manuel Juarez Rodriguez, 26, of 13225 Warrensburg Road, was charged about 4:30 p.m. Sunday with DUI and violation of the implied consent law following a crash with no injuries in the 1100 block of Hartman Road.
Rodriguez was unsteady on his feet and gave off an odor of alcohol, Deputy Brittany Willett said in a report.
Field sobriety tests on Rodriguez were attempted but he refused to continue, the report said. Empty alcohol containers were found on the front passenger floorboard of his vehicle.
Rodriguez was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.
Jamie Manuel Lopez, 55, address listed as unknown, was charged about 2 a.m. Sunday with DUI following a traffic stop in the 100 block of Kingsport Highway.
A car being driven toward Greeneville was pulled over for a non-working brake light, Sgt. Ben Stewart said in a report.
The car was seen slowing down, speeding up and swerving in the travel lane. Lopez smelled of alcohol after the traffic stop and did poorly on field sobriety tests, the report said.
Lopez was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.