A shotgun blast reportedly fired Thursday afternoon outside a home in the 900 block of Walkertown Road prompted a response by sheriff’s deputies.
The reported aggravated assault incident happened about 4 p.m. Thursday, Deputy Steven Smith said in a report.
Deputies spoke with three witnesses at another address who said they went to the Walkertown Road house three times to check on the welfare of a person. During the third visit, a woman entered the yard from the house carrying a shotgun and fired a shot over the Jeep the witnesses were sitting in, the report said.
No injuries were reported.
One of the three people in the Jeep saw the woman holding a shotgun. Deputies spoke with the suspect, who said she was not carrying a shotgun and had thrown a firecracker. A firecracker was found in the yard, the report said.
No charges were filed.