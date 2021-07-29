Two women and a man were charged with methamphetamine possession and other offenses after an attempted traffic stop by sheriff’s deputies led to a lengthy vehicle pursuit Wednesday.
Driver Taylor A. Dykes, 18, of 156 Bill West Road, Limestone, was also charged with charged with reckless endangerment, possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Passenger Brantley A. Freshour, 24, of 1147 W. Irish St., was charged with possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Passenger Miranda L. Hammett, 23, of Cedar Ridge Lane, Jonesborough, was charged with possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The traffic stop was attempted just after 6 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Horse Creek Road and Lawing Road on a car being driven on the wrong side of the road around curves, Deputy Cody Travis said in a report.
The car did not stop and led deputies on a 40-minute pursuit that ended on Berry Ridge Road in Telford, in Washington County. Brantley allegedly tried to get in the driver’s seat after Dykes fled on foot into the woods, the report said.
“The suspect’s vehicle rolled back into the deputy’s vehicle due to not being in park,” the report said.
Dykes was tracked by a Washington County Sheriff’s Office K-9 and taken into custody by a Greene County deputy.
Two backpacks were in the back seat. One contained a small pink bag holding nearly two grams of suspected methamphetamine. Two syringes and a glass container with residue were found in the backpacks. Two glass pipes were found in between the front seats.
Dykes “passed numerous vehicles on the wrong side of the road, almost colliding with oncoming traffic, putting multiple civilians at risk,” the report said.
Dykes, Freshour and Hammett were held on bond pending first scheduled appearances Friday in General Sessions Court.