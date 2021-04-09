Kathy Marie Ollis, 53, of Hartsell Street, Elizabethton, was charged Thursday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with delivery or sale of a controlled substance after an investigation into a possible drug drop at the Greene County Detention Center on East Depot Street.
Ollis was suspected to be at the jail to drop off Suboxone for a relative who is an inmate, Sgt. Josh Finkle said in a report.
Olllis was detained and questioned about the contents of a tube of Fixodent denture adhesive. She allegedly admitted it contained Suboxone.
Ollis was detained and held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.