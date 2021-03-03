The driver of a pickup truck that ran off East Andrew Johnson Highway shortly after noon Monday was revived by a first responder after an apparent drug overdose, a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary crash report said.
A dose of Narcan was administered to 38-year-old Joseph Brandon Black by sheriff’s Deputy Dillan Taylor after the 1995 Chevrolet pickup truck he was driving went off U.S. 11E into the median near the intersection of Chuckey Ruritan Road, coming to rest partially blocking one lane of East Andrew Johnson Highway.
Black allegedly passed out behind the wheel. Found in one of his socks were about 8.7 grams of suspected methamphetamine and about 2.7 grams of suspected heroin.
Black, of North Roan Street, Gray, was charged with driving under the influence, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II drug, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for a violation of the open container law.
As Black was being walked to a patrol car, two glass pipes fell out of his pants leg, a deputy’s report said.
Several empty beer cans and two steel flasks containing whiskey were found in the truck, the THP report said.
Black was taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to Greeneville Community Hospital East for further treatment. He was later released and served THP arrest warrants at the Greene County Detention Center.
Black was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.
Other first responders on the scene included the Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad and the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department.