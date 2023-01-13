Greene County Sheriff's Department Deputy Eric Cutshall has been named the 2022 Deputy of the Year by the Tennessee Highway Safety East Tennessee regional office.
He received the award in December 2022.
Local law enforcement officials praised Cutshall's work and efforts.
Cutshall has worked as a patrol deputy with the Sheriff's Department for nine years.
"Eric Cutshall goes above and beyond in traffic enforcement," Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt said in an email. "He is very conscientious about his job and he is proactive in traffic safety."
Holt added that Cutshall works traffic enforcement on his own accord, without being assigned to do the job. Holt said Cutshall wants to see the public made safer by slowing down those speeding or drunk drivers.
"I certainly appreciate his efforts in traffic safety in Greene County," Holt said.
Cutshall's direct supervisor Lt. Mike Fincher commended the hard work that Cutshall has done and said the award was "fittingly earned."
Fincher added that Cushall exemplifies all the men and women from the Sheriff's Department. He said the fact Cutshall has been awarded such a widely sought accomplishment "says so much about him."
"This award should let the people of Greene County know what an excellent job that's being performed by our deputies every day," Fincher said in an email. "I am very proud of him and the job he does."
Fincher added that Cutshall "goes out of his way" to ensure the community feels safe. He said Cutshall's "distinction" as a law enforcement officer has "made a difference" in Greene County.
Cutshall said the recognition as Deputy of the Year "feels great."
"It makes me feel that I have done a great job for the year," Cutshall said in an email. "I will continue to serve and protect the communities of Greene County."
Cutshall added that he will continue to do his job to the best of his ability and will try to keep the roadways safe.
"I will continue to push forward and hopefully do more than last year," he said. "I will still stay focused on my job whether I win an award or not."