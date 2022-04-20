The Derby Day of Greeneville fundraiser to benefit a program to combat child hunger in Greene County will not be held this year, the organization said in a news release.
The event, which typically coincides with the Kentucky Derby in early May, is scheduled to return in 2023, according to the news release issued by Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee and Greeneville Real Estate and Auction Team.
Since the beginning of Derby Day of Greeneville, the event has served as a fundraiser for “Feed the Children of Greeneville and Greene County.” The program, administered by Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee is designed to provide for food-insecure children during the summer and holiday breaks, when little or no food may be available in their household, and this is especially true now during the pandemic, said Executive Director Rhonda Chafin.
“We at Second Harvest Food Bank foresee an even greater need for food this and next year,” Chafin said.
During the current school year, according to the news release, food was provided for 578 households averaging 924 children once per month through household food box distributions including four distributions in county schools and two distributions in the City Schools. A total of 156,933 pounds of food have been provided this school year.
Additionally, the Summer Food Service Program served 90 households last summer and 144 children, Distributions every other week for 10 weeks gave boxes and fresh produce. Plans are to start the bus routes again this summer.
“We ask the community to consider donating to Second Harvest so we can continue to serve those in need of food assistance in Greene County and across the region,” said Betty Weemes, a board member of Second Harvest of Northeast Tennessee. It is suggested that the donation be the cost of attending Derby Day event which is $100 per person or whatever amount is best for you and/or your family.”
Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee serves an eight-county region incorporating Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington Counties. Its mission is to feed the hungry in Northeast Tennessee by securing and distributing food and engaging the community in the fight to end hunger through regional partnerships, programs and education. In addition to serving partner agencies, Second Harvest administers programs that directly benefit individuals and families at risk for hunger.
Second Harvest Food bank of Northeast Tennessee is a member of the Feeding America network of food banks. Visit the Food Bank’s website www.netfoodbank.org for more information or call 423-279-0430. Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 3327, Johnson City, TN 37602.