The Town of Greeneville and George Clem Multicultural Alliance have announced the entertainment and guest speaker lineup for Greeneville’s first annual Juneteenth celebration.
The local event will offer free festivities for all ages from 3 to 7 p.m. on June 19, at the Big Spring behind the Greeneville-Greene County Library.
Juneteenth, which became a federal holiday in 2021, commemorates the June 19, 1865, announcement proclaiming freedom for enslaved people in Texas, the last state of the Confederacy with institutional slavery.
The celebration will begin at 3 p.m. with a welcome from Greeneville City Administrator Todd Smith, and Bill Edmonds and Angela Campbell of the George Clem Multicultural Association.
Headlining entertainment is Meloh Soul & The 865 Band, who will take the stage at around 5 p.m. This band from the Knoxville area covers a variety of musical genres including funk, R&B, soul and pop favorites, according to a press release from the Town of Greeneville.
Greeneville native Jay Davis will perform just prior to Meloh Soul. Davis has been singing since age 7 and brings a country/hip-hop style of music to the stage, according to the release.
Scripture reading and prayer will be led by Father Ken Saunders of St. James Episcopal Church. The choir of Miller’s Chapel Church of Baileyton will lead the crowd in singing, followed by a praise dance by Sarina Anderson.
Next in the entertainment lineup will be a presentation from William Isom, director of the Black In Appalachia Program.
The featured guest speaker of the event will be Dr. Daryl A. Carter, professor and associate dean of History and director of Black American Studies at East Tennessee State University according to the release.
Following Carter will be a youth poem recital of “We The People” by Amanda Gorman, the first U.S. Youth Poet Laureate.
An African drum/dance performance by West African Guinea Dance featuring Dara Benton will also be a part of the event.
In addition to live entertainment, the Juneteenth celebration will feature food and other activities throughout the day.
A Kids Zone will feature inflatables, face painting, a visit from a fire truck and many other activities.
Attendees are asked to bring their own chair or blanket.
According to the release, admission to the celebration is free thanks to event sponsors: Heritage Community Bank, Atlas Books, Andrew Johnson Bank, Greeneville Federal Bank, Apex Bank, Towne Square Package Store, Mayor W.T. Daniels, Greene County Democratic Party, United Way of Greene County, Greene County Partnership, C&C Millwright, and Friends of George Clem Multicultural Association.
More information can be found on the “Greeneville Juneteenth 2022” Facebook event page or by visiting www.greenevilletn.gov.
Anyone who would like to become a sponsor of Greeneville Juneteenth can contact Carla Bewley at 423-639-8322 or csbewley@gmail.com.