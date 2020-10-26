Halloween is coming to Hardin Park on Tuesday with an event featuring candy distribution and contests.
While the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in canceling many events, the Greeneville Parks & Recreation Department and Main Street: Greeneville are partnering to provide a fun Halloween event for children while following precautions, according to a release from the town department. Both traditionally host separate community Halloween events for children.
Tuesday's community event will offer traditional candy giving in a new, not so typical way. Adults are invited to load their children into the family vehicle and head to Hardin Park at 602 Crescent Street, off of Vann Road near Hal Henard and Greeneville Middle Schools, for this drive-thru event.
Gates to the park will be open from 4 to 7 p.m. or until supplies run out at which time the main gate to the park will be closed.
Merchants, professional offices, banks, churches, civic groups, industries and others will be prepared to treat youngsters, less than 13 years of age, with candy from the comfort and safety of their own vehicle while riding thru the park. It is a drive-thru event only with no walkers permitted.
A number showing the number of children within the vehicle will be displayed in the windshield allowing candy givers to know how much candy to provide for each vehicle, the release stated.
A table with volunteers from the Isaiah 117 House and the Greeneville Public Works Department will be set up just past the park’s entrance, at the first curve, to hand out numbers and to get the candy-giving started.
Organizers are also asking families to decorate their vehicles for the event. A contest will be held during the drive-thru for the decorated vehicles.
Those who want to participate in this contest are asked to obtain a numbered card from the first tent. Entrants will need to write their contact information on the back of the card and hand the completed info card to one of the individuals at the judges table near the pool.
Judging will take place as vehicles are driving through the event. A prize of a $100 gift card will be given to the winner, while 2nd place will receive a $50 gift card and 3rd place a $25 gift card. Judges scores will be finalized after the event and the winners will be notified on Friday, October 30.
Organizers welcome all groups, businesses and individuals to get involved. For details on how to participate by either donating candy, handing out treats in person or simply wishing to volunteer, contact Lisa Fisher at 423-638-3144 to sign up and learn more on how you can join in to make this an outstanding event for area children.
A Virtual Costume Contest is also now taking entries. Sponsored in part by the Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation, the contest is open to children under the age of 12, families, and groups. The contest will have age categories of 3 years and under, 4-6 years, 7-9 years, 10-12 years and a family/group entry. Prizes will be awarded to the winners in each age category.
To enter send a photo of your entry via email to waddella@gcschools.net or text to 423-823-0001. Entries must be submitted before 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 31. Winners will be announced and notified on Nov. 2. One photo submission per email or text, per category. Include category, names of participants and contact information.
Upon exiting the park at Vann Road, motorists are asked to go straight or turn left. The Greeneville Police Department will be assisting in traffic control and will have the right turn lane blocked for thru traffic.
When lined up to enter the park for the event, motorists are asked to be respectful and courteous to residents who live on adjoining streets nearby. Organizers ask that attendees allow those residents quick and easy access to their homes.
Sponsors for the Halloween event include Greeneville Parks & Recreation, Town of Greeneville, Main Street: Greeneville, East TN Promotions, Central Drugstore, City Glass, Jessee & Jessee Law Office/Crystal Jessee, Tommie’s Plumbing, Cash Express, Corley’s Pharmacy, Heritage Community Bank, Ace Hardware, Shelter Hardware, PT Solutions, Lowe’s of Greeneville, Credit Central, Andrew Johnson Bank, Kelly Services, Food City, Crenlo, Sharon Collins, Longview Ranch, Save the Children/Early Steps for School Success, Greeneville Headstart, South Greene Cheerleaders, Lion’s Club of Greeneville, Asbury Church, Newcomer’s Club, Edward Jones Investments, Billy Endean, Greeneville Women’s Club, Creative Masonry, MC Septic Service, Advance America, WB Decks & Custom Cornhole Boards, David M. Ellis, Kiwanis Club of Greeneville, Greeneville Theatre Guild, Denise Shephard, Isaiah 117 House, Greeneville Public Works, the Greeneville Police Department, Greeneville Federal Bank, Radio Greeneville, Greeneville Fire Department and The Doctor’s Office.