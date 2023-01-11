Both near-term and future development were topics of discussion Tuesday night at the Tusculum Planning Commission meeting.
Creative Masonry is building a new headquarters at 1474 E. Andrew Johnson Highway.
A planned multi-home development on Greenwood Road and along Erwin Highway is moving forward.
And an update on the future of the former Greene County Developmental Center site was outlined for Planning Commission members by Jeff Taylor, president and CEO of the Greene County Partnership.
BUSINESS RELOCATION
Creative Masonry has moved from its former Bohannan Avenue location to a temporary building on East Andrew Johnson Highway, awaiting the completion of its new headquarters at 4715 E. Andrew Johnson Highway in Tusculum.
The Planning Commission gave preliminary approval to a site plan for the project subject to possible revisions.
The Creative Masonry building will be on a property just over 7 acres in size, with a 6,700-square-foot building to be erected on the site.
Planning Commission members and Planner Amber Orlikowski, of the First Tennessee Development District, had questions for a representative about water line construction and vegetative buffers around the property, which will be on an existing sewer line.
Creative Masonry will provide requested information to Orlikowski to move the project forward.
PROPOSED SUBDIVISION
The Planning Commission also gave preliminary approval to a proposed subdivision of about 30 homes on Greenwood Road, off Erwin Highway. Several of the houses would be on Erwin Highway, with the majority along Greenwood Road.
The development would be on what is referred to as the Hobert and Rita Mercer property.
The project remains in the “concept” phase, Ty LaRue, of the Iron Mountain Survey Co. in Piney Flats, told the Planning Commission.
Water lines and electrical service are already in place at the location. The homes would be on septic systems.
Orlikowski recommended approval of a conceptual plan for the subdivision.
Describing the project on behalf of developers “is standard protocol,” LaRue said.
“We’re just kind of holding off on it until we have (your) blessing,” he told commissioners.
Entrances to the subdivision would be similar in appearance to state-run group homes nearby on Erwin Highway, Mayor Alan Corley said. Driveways into the subdivision must also be approved by the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
Stormwater plans and a final plat for the site will be prepared, LaRue said.
The work will be done in phases “and we will have an engineering plan for the whole site,” he said.
“I know this is just a preliminary thing,” Planning Commission Chairman Dale Landers said. “This is most definitely something we need in our community and something we want in our community.”
GREENE VALLEY PRESENTATION
In other business, Taylor gave a presentation on the potential for development on the former Greene Valley Developmental site in Tusculum.
In December, Gov. Bill Lee and the state Department of Economic and Community Development commissioner announced that the Greene Valley project is included among 10 Site Development Grants in Tennessee. The Tusculum-Greeneville-Greene County Industrial Development Board will receive a $100,000 grant for due diligence studies on a 336-acre undeveloped tract south of Edens Road on the Greene Valley property.
Taylor said that when the due diligence study is complete and receives a green light from the state, $1.5 million in funding approved by Lee’s office will be made available for purchase of the property.
Development of the undeveloped land and property where buildings are located can then commence, Taylor said.
Taylor told the Planning Commission that the location of Greene Valley and other population and work force demographics relating to the area are attractive to potential future business tenants. The right kind of development there could attract jobs back to Greene County lost to neighboring counties, he added.
Taylor showed commission members a proposed conceptual industrial master plan and a conceptual business park master plan.
Planners envision “a smaller business park (and) forward thinking industry,” Taylor said.
A buffer zone would be included in any business park, he said.
“The goal is to have a mixed blend” that generates jobs, Taylor said, “but it’s got to be the right type of jobs.”
Plans for development at Greene Valley remain conceptual. The project may not be fully realized for years, he said.
How the land will be zoned will be based on uses of the property, said Corley, Tusculum’s representative on the IDB.
“We’ve got to develop a plan to get the property zoned before they sell it to us,” he said.
The Greene Valley Developmental Center was closed by the state in 2017. Jobs associated with it went elsewhere.
Development of the Greene Valley site will “be transformational for our community,” Taylor said.