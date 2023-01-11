Explaining Proposed Greene Valley Site Plan

Jeff Taylor, president and CEO of the Greene County Partnership, gave a presentation Tuesday night about possible uses for 336 undeveloped acres at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center site. Taylor points out one site plan to Planning Commission members. Seated from left are commission Vice-Chairman Mike Burns, Mayor Alan Corley, Chairman Dale Landers and Secretary Teresa McCreary.

 Sun Photo By Ken Little


Trending Recipe Videos