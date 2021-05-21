The Dickson-Williams Mansion is celebrating the 200th anniversary of the completion of the home this year with a fundraiser to be held on the evening of Aug. 29, a Sunday, according to a news release.
Festivities will begin at 5 p.m. featuring tours and stories of the mansion’s history, followed at 7 p.m. by a reenactment of the wedding of Catharine Dickson and Dr. Alexander Williams, the original owners of the mansion. The wedding will be followed by a summer supper and celebration with guests.
Tickets to attend the “Let’s Put the Icing on the Cake” event are $100 per couple or $50 for singles, and the proceeds will go to fund replications of 1820s-era shutters on the mansion’s 18 windows that will put “the icing on the cake” and complete the exterior restoration of Greeneville’s historic Dickson-Williams Mansion.
Catharine Dickson will be portrayed by Dr. Alexander Williams’ third-great granddaughter, Hallie Elizabeth Williams of Knoxville and Washington, D.C., and Dr. Alexander Williams by John Haley, Hallie’s fiancé. Catharine Dickson’s wedding dress is on display in the Mansion, and Hallie Williams will wear a reproduction created by the Tusculum University Arts Outreach program
Other reenactors, including those portraying Catharine Dickson’s parents, Dr. Alexander Williams’ family and other dignitaries and citizens, will also be dressed in period attire. Attendees are welcome to enjoy the fun and wear early 1820s period attire or their own families’ attire representative of their ancestors.
Randy Boyd, current president of the University of Tennessee, will portray Dr. Charles Coffin, one of the early presidents of both Greeneville College and East Tennessee College, which became the University of Tennessee. Coffin performed the actual wedding ceremony, which took place Aug. 29, 1823. Boyd’s wife, Jenny Boyd, an accomplished regional musician, will play the violin during the ceremony.
Invitations to the “wedding” will be sent in June, and sponsorships are also being sought to underwrite and present the event celebrating the 200th anniversary of the completion of the mansion. Sponsors needed include:
- Summer supper, which includes food and beverages
- Wedding cake
- Printing for invitations and programs
- Period attire
- Shutters for the mansion
- In-kind media sponsorships
Contact Wilhelmina Williams at wcwilliams@embarqmail.com or call 423-257-4235 to sponsor the event or reserve tickets.