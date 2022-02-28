Tours of the historic Dickson-Williams Mansion will resume Tuesday, according to a news release from Main Street: Greeneville.
The tour is 90 minute and conducted by trained professional interpreters, according to the news release.
“Discover the treasures of the mansion: decorative arts, antiques and a whole lot of history,” the organization said in its news release. “Walk across the threshold of the mansion and step into the storied past filled with exquisite antique furnishings, immortal American heroes, and an intriguing history.
“Step into the bedroom where, in September 1864, the dashing ‘Thunderbolt of the Confederacy,’ General John Hunt Morgan, spent his last night. Learn about his tragic death at the hands of Union soldiers.
“The house is gloriously restored, with original furniture, many from Greene County, and other 1850s period artifacts. Our tour of the Dickson-Williams Mansion brings alive its incredible story from the time of the town’s founding through the Civil War.”
Tours are conducted daily beginning at 1 p.m. All tours leave from the lobby of The General Morgan Inn, 111 North Main St. Tickets are available for purchase at the hotel front desk. The cost for adults is $10; for students ages 6-18, $5; and children 5 and younger are admitted free.
To schedule group tours for more than 12 people or for a “Tailor Made Tour” call the Main Street: Greeneville, Inc. office at 423-639-7102.