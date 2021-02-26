No injuries were reported when three tractor-trailers collided about 12:40 a.m. Friday on southbound Interstate 81 in Greene County, but the wreck prompted a response by Greene County hazardous materials crews.
Edward Bostic, 30, of Knoxville, told the Tennessee Highway Patrol he was driving a 2018 International tractor-trailer when he “dozed off” and struck a guide rail.
The semi truck was in the slow lane of I-81 near mile marker 25 when 65-year-old Hector Garza-Aldape, of Cleveland, Texas, attempted to swerve around the truck in the 2014 Freightliner he was driving. The Freightliner struck the truck driven by Bostic and the trailer of a 2018 Freightliner driven by 35-year-old Ivan Payne of Greeneville.
A passenger in the tractor-trailer driven by Garza-Aldape was also uninjured, a THP crash report said.
The Greeneville-Greene County Office of Emergency Management and other agencies responded to a reported hazardous materials spill involving diesel fuel.
Bostic was cited for failure to take due care.