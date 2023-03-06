The performing ambassadors of the Great Navajo Nation, the Dineh Tah’ Navajo Dancers will be visiting Greeneville on April 20-21, as part of a national tour.
“The tour is in recognition of the 155th Anniversary of the signing of the treaty that established the Navajo Nation State,” a news release from event organizers explains. “This treaty was signed by President Andrew Johnson on Aug. 12, 1868.”
Founded in 1993, the dance group’s mission is “to educate and share performances of traditional Navajo dances and songs and provide an understanding of the rich cultural traditions of the Navajo ‘Dineh’ People,” the release adds.
The group has traveled and performed across the U.S., including at the National Museum of the America Indian and the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
During their visit to Greeneville, the dancers will perform a Ceremonial Blessing at the Andrew Johnson Homestead on Thursday, April 20, at 10:30 a.m. This program is free and open to the general public.
Additionally, an educational talk, entitled “Johnson and Tribal Treaties,” will be presented on Thursday evening, April 20, by Shawn Price, tradition keeper and director of the Navajo dancers. The program will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Simon Room of First Presbyterian Church, 110 N. Main St., in downtown Greeneville.
During his talk, Price will “look at some of the post civil war events on the Peace Commission and Johnson’s efforts with the Peace Commission of 1867 and 1868,” the release explains. He will additionally discuss some of the notable Tribal Treaties that bear his signature. This program is also free and open to the general public.
On Friday, April 21, the Navajo dancers will be the featured performers for a fundraising dinner hosted by the Andrew Johnson Heritage Association. The event will be held at the General Morgan Inn and Conference Center, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets for the dinner and program are $75 per person. Seating is limited to 100 guests. Reservation requests can be obtained at the Andrew Johnson Bank in downtown Greeneville. Reservation requests can also be obtained by emailing shay46@earthlink.net or calling George Collins at 423-525-0240.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit educational programs at the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site, officials note in the release.
The Andrew Johnson Heritage Association is a 501c-3 nonprofit organization, founded in 1982 by Margaret Johnson Patterson Bartlett, the great-granddaughter of President Johnson. The Association is the “Official Friends Group” of the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site.
The sponsors for the fundraising dinner include Andrew Johnson Bank, Consumer Credit Union, Copies Unlimited, Gateway Ford, Greeneville Federal Bank, State Rep. David Hawk, and an anonymous gift in memory of Dr. Don Sexton.