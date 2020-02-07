Bobby Horton, an acclaimed Civil War musician, will be the guest presenter at a dinner in March to benefit programs of the Andrew Johnson Heritage Association.
The dinner is scheduled for March 20 at the General Morgan Inn, according to a release from the Andre Johnson Heritage Association. A cash bar will be available beginning at 6 p.m. with dinner and the program will be at 6:30.
Horton is widely recognized as one of the country’s leading authorities of music from the Civil War period, the release stated.
A seasoned performer, Horton is a multi-instrumentalist, composer, producer, and music historian. He has performed with the musical-comedy trio Three On a String, throughout the United States and Canada for more than 40 years.
Horton has also produced and performed music scores for sixteen PBS films by Ken Burns – including “The Civil War”, “Baseball’, and most recently “Country Music,” two films for the A&E Network, and 21 films for The National Park Service. His series of recordings of authentic period music has been acclaimed by historical organizations and publications throughout America and Europe, the release stated.
Proceeds from the dinner will benefit educational programs of the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site and the Heritage Association, which is the official friends group of the national park.
Among those educational programs are African-American programs for students and the general public and transportation grants to purchase fuel and/or pay bus drivers’ salaries for schools that might otherwise be unable to visit the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site.
The proceeds will also support an effort to purchase supplies and materials for public education programs and to support the Youth Conservation Corps summer employment program at the park.
The event will also raise funds to support “Wreaths Across America,” which places Christmas wreaths on all 2,000 veterans’ graves at the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery. In addition, funds will be raised to support the Andrew Johnson Scholarship Program for high school seniors and college students, the release stated.
Tickets are $50 per person and are available at the offices of Main Street: Greeneville, Andrew Johnson Bank on Main Street, and Consumer Credit Union on East Andrew Johnson Hwy. Payment by check is preferable. Tickets may also be purchased by contacting George Collins at 423-525-0240 or e-mailing at shay46@earthlink.net.
Major sponsors for the event include Andrew Johnson Bank, Consumer Credit Union, Unity Urology, Scott Niswonger, GCS Partnership, Copies Unlimited and Youth Builders.