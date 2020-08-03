Members of the 2020 senior class of Greeneville High School became GHS alumni Saturday morning in an outdoor ceremony that an administrator called “one for the history books.”
Indeed it was the first (and, all hope, the only) GHS graduation ceremony under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite a socially distanced graduating class watched by a socially distanced (and size-restricted) audience of family and friends, the event progressed as smoothly as if things had been done this way for years. Weather was cooperative and clear, though hot, and technical problems with sound and so on were minimal.
Seated in chairs yards apart from one another, the green-clad seniors sat in baking sun, shaded only by their mortarboard caps and cooled only by the printed commencement programs most used to fan their faces.
It is probably the only GHS commencement in which graduates were masked (the student masks were green, matching their ceremonial gowns), were applauded by family members wearing masks, and received diplomas from school officials also wearing masks.
For most, the masks stayed in place throughout the event, though the speakers at the podium removed them for the duration of their brief presentations.
Outgoing GHS Principal Patrick Fraley, in his last commencement at GHS prior to moving to an administrative post in a different school system, took on a new final duty as “podium wiper,” using a sanitizing cloth to swipe over the podium and microphones between speaker presentations.
Fraley also gave the most emotional comments of the morning, his voice breaking as he reminded the graduating seniors that he, as they were, was ending his time at GHS, and that his years at the school had been concurrent with their own.
Speaking of “fatherly” feelings that a principal develops after knowing a particular group of students for years, he barely managed to choke out his words as he told them that, wherever they go individually and whatever they do, they can know that their high school principal loved them and always will.
The four student speakers all struck forward-looking, mutually harmonious themes as they addressed their peers.
Princeton-bound Rebecca Bhunthika Rosen, class president, emphasized student appreciation for school departments, teachers, administrators and staff members, citing the value to her and her peers of attending a “supportive school” in a “caring community.”
As for celebrating graduation in a place and manner not anticipated pre-pandemic, she said there actually “could not be a better venue,” given Burley Stadium’s status as a place where school pride has been celebrated for years.
She encouraged her classmates to both support and help their peers, present and future, and also be willing to accept help in turn. Rosen told her fellow graduates that they had been her own best teachers.
Raymond James Knuckles told his classmates a story of a successful man who, when asked by a young man what is the key to success, holds the young man under water until the youth can think only of his need to breathe.
Bringing the young man up out of the water, the older man tells him that success comes from finding a purpose one aches to fulfill as intensely as one wants to breathe when deprived of air.
Knuckles urged the students to “find that passion; create and build that dream” for themselves.
Arthur Vester Youngblood IV, the third student presenter, urged his classmates to “live for the line,” not just the “point.” Any particular moment in life is a “point,” but it exists between a past and a future, he noted. That span of time is the “line.”
He urged that all should “be kind, because everyone is fighting a hard battle,” and also discussed the value of “involving yourself in the lives of others.”
The guiding question for life, he said, must be: “Will we leave this world better than we found it?”
“Live for the line,” he reiterated. “Close this book, but start a new one.”
All the speakers referenced in varying ways the importance not of grieving over a pandemic-interrupted senior year and resultant loss of normal school activities, remembering all the good things they did get to experience, and turn their focus forward as they go on to their next phases of life, strengthened by what came before.
Ainsley Michelle Freeman, the concluding student speaker, reminded the graduating class that they were born in the era of 9-11, and now are graduating in the era of COVID.
Citing a portion of what she called her favorite Bible verse, Esther 4:14, she asked her classmates if perhaps they were born, as she believes, “for such a time as this.”
“You were made for this,” she asserted, wishing her classmates “decades and decades of good things” to come.
Fraley and Director of Schools Steve Starnes also spoke encouragingly to the graduates, with other school personnel helping with the presentation of diplomas, an inevitably slow process giving the distance between the podium and the farthest-back student chairs.
The first diploma went to Carter William Adams, the last to Eric Lee Zook.
Two special notes about the graduating class were made by administrators:
total scholarship awards won by 2020 GHS graduates and listed in the printed program total more than $2.6 million;
class member Chloe Suzanne Waldroup has had perfect attendance in the Greeneville City School System since her first day of school 13 years ago. True to form, she was present at the commencement ceremony.