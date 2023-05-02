Dr. Nancy Dishner, president and CEO of the Niswonger Foundation, has been named to the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement (TISA) Steering Committee to advise the state's implementation of the new student-based K-12 education funding formula.
The Tennessee Department of Education launched the steering committee Tuesday, naming 21 members representing districts and schools, parents, elected officials, and community partners from across the state.
The TISA funding formula goes into effect in the 2023-24 school year.
"Tennessee is embarking upon an exciting new chapter with the implementation of the TISA funding formula to meet the needs of each Tennessee student,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “Thank you to these dedicated and passionate individuals, who are willing to continue their service on behalf of our kids.”
A press release from the state said with the passage of the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement Act, Tennessee updated the way it funds K-12 education for the first time in 30 years. The TISA school funding formula empowers each student to read proficiently by third grade, prepares each high school graduate for postsecondary success, and provides resources needed to all students to ensure they succeed, according to the news release.
To ensure there continues to be direct public engagement related to TISA, the purpose of the Steering Committee is to discuss TISA implementation resources, training needs and opportunities, public reporting about TISA and student achievement outcomes, as well as other related topics.
In addition to Dishner, committee members include:
- Senate Education Chairman Jon Lundberg;
- House Education Administration Chairman Mark White;
- House Education Instruction Chairlady Debra Moody;
- Warren Wells, member, State Board of Education;
- Bo Griffin, director of schools, Millington Municipal Schools;
- Cat Stephens,director of schools, Tullahoma City Schools;
- Steve Barnett, director of schools, Johnson City Schools;
- Justin Robertson, director of schools, Hamilton County Schools;
- Sara Carpenter, executive director, The Memphis Lift;
- Christy Carroll Highfill, parent;
- Jennings Wilson, parent;
- Jen Aprea, parent, The ARC;
- Melissa Collins, Teacher of the Year, Memphis-Shelby County Schools;
- Kyle Loudermilk, Principal of the Year, Kingsport City Schools;
- Guy Respess, data management director, Knox County Schools;
- Teresa Winter, CFO, Bartlett City Schools;
- Teresa Sloyan, executive director, Hyde Family Foundation;
- Victor Evans, executive director, Tennessee CAN;
- Jack Powers, regional legislative director, ExcelinEd; and
- Gini Pupo Walker, executive director, EdTrust.
For more information on TISA, visit www.tn.gov/education/best-for-all/tnedufunding.html .