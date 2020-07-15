A proposed 2020-21 budget for the Greene County Emergency Communications District was unanimously approved Tuesday at a meeting of the 911 Board of Directors.
The spending plan should be adopted at the next board meeting on Aug. 13 after being sent to the county clerk’s office to be recorded
The budget includes funds to hire dispatchers to bring the total complement up to 12, as part of the ongoing rollout of the central dispatch concept.
Determining a competitive salary to attract new dispatchers and retain ones currently working there remains to be done.
John Waddle, board treasurer and a Greene County commissioner, told directors before the vote that county 911 is in sound financial shape.
“Whatever budget we pass today, we’re well within the range of (solvency),” he said. “(911) is well run. Cash is an integral part of that budget, and we need to make sure to pay attention to that.”
Projected salaries, wages and benefits contained in the proposed 2020-21 budget total just over $1 million, with total operating expenses of about $1.57 million. The proposed budget contains a deficit of about $375,000.
The 2020-21 fiscal year began on July 1.
Greene County is currently short of dispatchers, with a recent retirement and another full-time employee on medical leave. A Greeneville police officer and Greene County sheriff’s deputy, both on temporary assignment at 911 to help with the transition to central dispatch, will need to remain for the foreseeable future at 911, Director Jerry Bird said.
Greene County 911 currently has nine full-time and one part-time dispatchers, he said.
“Everything seems to be going well,” Bird said. “We’re doing the best we can to get through this.”
At least three individuals who have undergone background checks are potential new hires, 911 training officer Kelley Dabbs said. Two others are currently in training.
The starting salary for Greene County 911 dispatchers is $10.96 an hour, a figure that needs to be made more competitive, several board members said.
Board member and county Commissioner Robin Quillen suggested a budget that includes enough money to hire 14 dispatchers.
Board members decided to approve a budget that has provisions to hire a total of 12 dispatchers and address the starting pay issue.
Fourteen full and part-time dispatcher positions are currently in the 2020-21 911 budget, but it is difficult to fill and retain them all because of the starting salary rate.
“Dispatcher is a vital function and service for Greene County, so you have to budget that money,” county Attorney Roger Woolsey said. “We’ve got to get people working.”
Dabbs said at least 15 job candidates who were offered dispatcher positions over the course of the past year went elsewhere because of the pay level.
Comparative 2019 starting dispatcher salaries for other East Tennessee counties include about $14 an hour for the cities of Bristol and Kingsport, Hamblen and Jefferson counties and $10.38 for Carter County.
Sheriff Wesley Holt said that the starting salary for a corrections officer in Greene County is $14.22 per hour. Deputies who complete Police Academy training start at $15.75 per hour.
Erin Elmore, Greene County human resources director, suggested arriving at a percentage increase for dispatchers “and raise it across the board.”
“Let’s pass the budget and hash out the raises later,” Waddle said. “We’re putting the cart before the horse.”
The budget can be amended as needed, he said.
“We’re going to have to go higher than $11.50 to get good people,” Waddle added, citing a possible suggested starting salary for Greene County 911 dispatchers.
Woolsey expressed concern a copy of the proposed budget approved Tuesday was not filed with the county clerk for review by county and Town of Greeneville officials.
Woolsey suggested adopting the budget, and questions related to it can be addressed at the next 911 Board meeting on Aug. 13.