The Greeneville-Greene County 911 Board of Directors resumed discussions Tuesday about funding available in the agency’s 2022-23 budget to add full-time dispatchers.
There are currently 18 full-time 911 dispatchers, supplemented by six part-time employees. To provide flexibility in scheduling and to allow for unplanned time off, directors talked about what it would take from funding sources to have 19 or 20 full-time dispatchers.
“We just tried to determine what we could do with the money, whether it was 18 or 19 or 20 dispatchers,” 911 Director Jerry Bird said Wednesday.
Bird will outline the agency’s needs with the Greene County Commission Budget and Finance Committee next week as part of a round of communications with municipalities in advance of a budget approval for 911 Dispatch.
The current situation with 18 full-time dispatchers leaves little room for adjustment. Ideally, Bird said each shift at 911 should include a supervisor and four dispatchers.
County commissioners on the 911 board are supportive of adding several full-time dispatchers to the roster, Bird said. The county and Town of Greeneville continue budget deliberations that will affect the amounts allocated to 911 Dispatch.
“(Commissioners) are supportive of it. They see the need. It’s just a matter of seeing how many we can support,” Bird said.
The biggest expenses incurred by 911 are related to personnel salaries and benefits, and equipment and software maintenance, Bird said. Adding two full-time dispatchers would cost between $43,700 and $65,300, depending on added insurance premiums.
“The ideal situation would be four dispatchers and a supervisor on each shift. That’s where the flexibility comes in, with the extra help,” Bird said.
Dispatcher job duties also now include filling out paperwork relating to a requirement to input paperwork into the National Crime Information Center database relating to all court orders of protection, along with criminal and civil arrest warrants.
An audit earlier in 2022 by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation regarding NCIC functions resulted in the mandate.
Dispatchers have told the 911 board that the paperwork requirements are time-consuming.
“The day shift is doing what they can and the night shift is doing what they can (when time allows),” Bird said. “Even though we have been doing it for a while, we still have questions.”
Bird said a tentative 911 budget should be in place by the next board of directors meeting in June. He said requested increases in allocations from municipalities could be known by then.
Municipalities increased allocations to Greene County 911 for the 2021-22 budget. Greene County’s contribution for 2021-22 is $420,000, and the Town of Greeneville’s allocation is $217,947. The City of Tusculum contributed $10,000, as did the Town of Mosheim. Baileyton contributed $4,440.
For the 2021-22 budget year that ends on June 30, the state allocated $748,000 toward operating expenses through the 911 surcharge fee assessed to cellphones and landline phone users.
“Depending on the budget revenues, that will help the board decide what can be done with personnel,” Bird said.
CAD SYSTEM UPDATE
Bird also updated directors Tuesday on the status of the 911 Computer-Aided Dispatch system. Dispatchers will complete training using a new CAD software program on May 23.
The planned “go-live” date for the CAD system will be May 24.
The process included the conversion of address and mapping data from the software currently in use to the new system.
“It will be an upgrade for the service. It’s an easier program to work with than what we’ve been using. It’s been easier for the dispatchers,” Bird said.