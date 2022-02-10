Greene County 911 dispatchers already have a multitude of tasks to perform.
New mandated duties discussed Tuesday at the 911 Board of Directors meeting prompted a plea to add funding in the agency’s 2022-23 budget to hire more dispatchers.
Greene County 911 currently is funded for 18 full-time dispatchers. 911 Director Jerry Bird and others have said having 21 full-time dispatchers would help alleviate staffing issues and allow hard-pressed dispatchers a better work environment.
Retirements and employees leaving for other jobs have kept the total of full-time 911 dispatchers below the 18 funded positions. Part-time dispatchers have helped fill the gap, but officials acknowledge part-time workers are a temporary solution to a long-standing issue. Bird said with the completion of training of recent hires, 911 should soon have 18 full-time dispatchers on the job.
A recent audit by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation regarding National Crime Information Center functions resulted in a mandate requiring dispatchers to input all court orders of protection, along with criminal and civil arrest warrants.
“We were found out of compliance by the TBI,” Bird said.
The NCIC is the central database for tracking crime-related information used by all U.S. law enforcement agencies. Each court order of protection has specific conditions, and making entries into the database can be a time-consuming process.
Greene County 911 was given two weeks in early February to meet requirements specified by the TBI. At current staffing levels, those requirements will be challenging to maintain.
Any discrepancies in court orders or warrants entered into the NCIC system “would come back on us,” Bird said.
Staff is making necessary adjustments.
“Everybody has jumped on board and we’re trying to do the best we can,” Bird said.
In addition, board Chairman Tim Ward, Greeneville police chief, said that dispatchers may be required soon to accept 911 text messages in addition to calls. Some apps using text messages are already received at the 911 call center.
Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy David Beverly told board members there are certain situations, such as ones involving domestic abuse, where text messages can be sent by a victim who may not be able to make a 911 call.
The TBI audit and other requirements on a 911 dispatcher’s time raises the question of what the adequate staffing for 911 is, and how to pay for additional positions.
A 2021-22 budget that includes salaries and benefits for 18 full-time dispatchers was approved in July 2021 by the board. Greene County 911 is an independent entity primarily funded by the county, Town of Greeneville and three smaller municipalities.
Bird and others requested a minimum of 21 full-time dispatchers last year. Having to input orders of protection, warrants and accept text messages will increase the workload on dispatchers, who are already stretched thin on some shifts.
“That’s our concern. We are still trying to take 911 calls and enter orders of protection and that’s why we want to add people,” Bird said.
The goal is to have at least five dispatchers working on each shift, with one designated to input information related to orders of protection and warrants, Bird said.
Dispatcher Seth Spradlin, currently 911 tactical officer, would be designated for those duties.
“The big part is the 911 dispatchers entering data. Their workload went way up,” Ward said. “This is another argument for five people on each shift.”
County Commissioner Robin Quillen, also a 911 board member, asked Bird to request three additional positions, including the designated tactical officer slot. She also asked Bird to relay another top priority identified by 911 dispatchers: a pay raise.
Veteran dispatcher Della Sue Fillers spoke to board members on behalf of other dispatchers and made the same requests. She was emotional in describing work conditions at 911 with new mandates in place.
“It’s almost to the point where it’s almost impossible for us to do it,” Fillers said, especially on shifts with fewer dispatchers working.
Fillers said it has been at least six years since 911 employees received a cost of living increase. Unlike employees of governmental agencies, Greene County 911 dispatchers did not receive a bonus related to service during the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
The 911 database is “extremely out of date” and issues related to job benefits also need to be addressed, Fillers said.
Comparatively low wages and job-related stress has led to the resignation of some 911 employees in recent years. Off-duty police officers working part-time have provided some relief, but overtime expenses for dispatchers is an ongoing situation.
“Hopefully, doing this (2022-23) budget I would like to work on raises for employees. I don’t know how that will fit into the scheme of things,” Bird said.
John Waddle, a county commissioner and 911 Board treasurer, said now is the time to begin the funding discussion.
“February is the time to start the budget process,” Waddle said.
County Mayor Kevin Morrison thanked Fillers for speaking up.
“Thank you very much for having the courage to raise these problems,” Morrison said. “Maybe we can address some of these issues, maybe we can’t.”
Greene County plans to earmark an additional $100,000 to 911 in the upcoming budget year, Morrison said. Funding agencies “need to step up,” he added.
One thing is certain, Morrison said.
“We can’t have emergency services without 911. We can’t fail,” he said. “This is not beyond our ability to reach. We just need to work on it.”
In other business, Ryan Holt, Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department chief, was named as the county volunteer firefighter representative on the 911 board. Holt is also the chief of the Greene County Association of Volunteer Fire Departments.
Holt previously served on the 911 board. He replaces former Camp Creek Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jeff Wilburn.