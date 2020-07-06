Fireworks fill the sky near the DeBusk community, as a resident shares his colorful Independence Day display with neighbors. Most community-wide fireworks shows were not held this year due to COVID-19.
Fireworks fill the sky near the DeBusk community, as a resident shares his colorful Independence Day display with neighbors. Most community-wide fireworks shows were not held this year due to COVID-19.
Sun Photo By Brian Cutshall
This vintage truck is decked out for Independence Day in front of the City Garage Car Museum on South Main Street.
Sun Photo By Brian Cutshall
“Let freedom ring” is the message in the bay window of Billy Endean, financial advisor of the Edward Jones company, on West Summer Street.
Sun Photo By Brian Cutshall
This flag is one of many lining Main Street Greeneville on Independence Day afternoon.
Sun Photo By Brian Cutshall
The sign in front of Trinity United Methodist Church wishes passersby on Tusculum Blvd. a “Happy Fourth of July.”
Sun Photo By Brian Cutshall
“God Bless the USA,” reads this sign in front of Golden Gate Full Gospel Church on the Asheville Highway.
Sun Photo By Brian Cutshall
The American Flag displays at the front entrance to Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Services on North College Street.