Much is unknown about the ocean, but aquatic robots are a vital tool for scientists studying that vast expanse of water.
According to American Scientist, about 71% of the world is ocean, and 95% of it has not been explored.
Harsh conditions limit human travel within the ocean, and expedition ships are pricy, but robots offer both durability and relative affordability, so it’s no surprise that the field of underwater robotics is booming.
This week 18 students from seven area schools focused on designing and building their own ROVs — remotely operated vehicles — at Walters State Community College in a four-day camp that concluded Thursday with a test and friendly competition at the YMCA. Students were paired into nine teams, and each worked together throughout the week to prepare for Thursday.
“They built them first, and then did a backwards design to make sure each team had a working ROV,” explained Jessie Beth Miller, a gifted program teacher for Greene County Schools who led the camp.
The design of each group’s ROV was up to them, but Miller said a specific part of their overall task was to design an arm to pick up pool rings in Thursday’s competition.
Students said they enjoyed the creativity and teamwork of the activities, but soldering was many students’ favorite part, including Greeneville Middle School student Cobin Crumbley and Bentley Smith, a student from Indian Trail Intermediate School in Johnson City.
Miller said she also introduced the students to Tinkercad, a 3D design app, and onWednesday, they had a special visit via Zoom with USS Greeneville Commander Robert Lane.
Lane talked to the students about life on a submarine as well as about AUVs, or autonomous underwater vehicles, and two groups showed Lane their projects.
“They look very good for the tasks you’ve designed them for, and I think you’ll find it’s interesting when you go to try to control it because you’re in three dimensions,” Lane said. “You have to balance the positive and negative buoyancy to float or sink. We do that on a much larger scale for a 7,000-plus ton sub — it’s the same concept.”
Students also had time to ask questions, like how deep into the ocean can the USS Greeneville travel — officially, Lane said, at least a football field deep.
After wrapping up their design work Wednesday, students traveled to the YMCA on Thursday to put their robots to the task of picking up as many pool rings as possible from the bottom of the pool in two minutes. They had some time first to test them in the water and make some final changes.
“It’s all a learning process,” said Dr. Nicole Cardwell-Hampton, coordinator of youth programs for Walters State’s Division of Workforce Training.
The camp hosted in Greeneville was one of four. Camps were held in Morristown and Claiborne County in June, and the final camp will be in Newport beginning Monday.
The camps are funded by the Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs Foundation and the Niswonger Foundation STEM.LD, and Greene County’s was sponsored by Parker Hannafin, ArtaZN, CNC Millwright and J&J Warehousing, according to a press release from Walters State.
“The Niswonger Foundation is proud to partner with Walters State Community College and Streamworks with this innovative project. It is rewarding to see students inspired by this creative activity that encourages them to consider unique and exciting STEM career paths. This, clearly, is a positive step forward in helping our region’s students realize that the “sky’s the limit” on career opportunities for their future,” said Niswonger Foundation President and CEO Dr. Nancy Dishner.