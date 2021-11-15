Christmas was definitely in the air Saturday at the Doak House Museum in Tusculum.
Some vendors set up tables in the bracing chill outside, while others displayed their wares inside the Doak house and an outbuilding at the first-ever Christmas Holiday Event held at the museum.
The sun eventually came out, shining a light on a variety of handmade gifts created by exhibitors.
“This is the first time I’ve ever come here. I think it is great. I just wish it was a little warmer,” said Lisa Scheid Roberts, who operates Greene County-based C&L Wodworx with her husband, Charles.
For sale were bird houses, holiday-themed hanging door plaques, flower pots and other wood items.
“Everything is hand-painted,” Roberts said.
Next to Roberts’ booth, Paola Robles-Desgarennes set up a “Fashion Paris Boutique” featuring perfumes, makeup and other personal care products. Robles-Desgarennes held 4-month-old Norberto Martinez Jr., and 8-year-old Angel Raygoza was also on hand to assist.
“It’s going pretty good. People are starting to Christmas shop,” said Robles-Desgarennes, owner of the Fashion Paris Beauty Salon in Greeneville.
Hand-crafted Christmas cards and ornaments were in the Simply Handmade booth operated by Glenna Finco and Keri Cooper.
“I think now that Halloween has passed, hopefully now it’s time for people to start their Christmas shopping,” Finco said.
A steady stream of customers visited at the Doak House Museum during the day-long event. Damien and Taylor Weeks of Greeneville brought 3-month-old Hadley Weeks along to see what was available. in 2020, most holiday craft shows were cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, creating an urge among many people to resume normal activities.
“We’re just looking around here and getting out of the house,” Taylor Weeks said.
Inside the Doak House Museum, Danielle and Randy Goldenberg served customers at their Lather Nice table.
Like many of the vendors, Danielle Goldenberg also exhibits her Lather Nice handmade soap products at local craft shows. The Baileyton-area residents also fill local orders. She had many Shea butter soap products for sale Saturday.
Shea butter is a fat extracted from the nut of the African shea tree, and is used to make soap.
“There are all natural igredients. It is a very nourishing moisturizing soap,” Goldenberg said.
Business Saturday was “pretty steady” as people start looking for locally made holiday gifts at events like the show at the Doak House Museum.
“They are starting to buy gifts for the family,” Goldenberg said. “It’s very important. It helps the local shops.”
Sisters Mary Isley and Wendy Horner were at their Tennessee Pure Soap Company table. Isley focuses on hand-made soap and Horner specializes in candles.
“One hundred percent natural” ingredients are used, Isley said.
“It’s been pretty good for it being so cold out there,” Horner said.
Like many of the event vendors, Tennessee Pure Soap Company sells its products in local craft shops, and the business also takes personalized gift basket orders online.
“We’re still small enough that we can take special orders. It’s a personal touch,” Isley said. “Now that Halloween is over, people are starting to do their Christmas shopping.
“People we talk to are wanting to do handmade crafts, home-made soaps and candles and everything. It’s a better product than you can get in the store,” Isley said.
Judy and Walter Shelton had a variety of holiday-themed gifts at “The Ole Farm House” display in the Doak House Museum. Shelton also serves as CEO and manager of the Greeneville Farmer’s Market held from May to October at the Doak site.
The Sheltons have a small farm in Greene County and make ceramics, pottery and also raise goats. Soap and other goat-related products were available. The Sheltons also sell goat meat at the Farmer’s Market.
“We’re still recovering from The Covid experience and (the public) is starting to get out more,” Judy Shelton said.
Kathy Munson’s business, Kathy’s Bears and More, features handcrafted bears, hats, scarves and other items, including framed crewel embroidery images made with yarn and inspired by Hummel figurines.
“Shop local, buy homemade gifts and if you need a hat, come here. They are one of a kind,” Munson said.
Sabrina’s Scents was set up in the building in back of the Doak house. On first glance some of the items for sale appear to be cupcakes and other dessert-type foods.
But the realistic-appearing creations are actually scented candles.
“They smell just like they look,” owner Sabrina Fletcher said. “(Shoppers) seem to like them.”
Judy Shelton said that two events closer to the holidays were scheduled this year, including Saturday’s Christmas Holiday Event.
A similar show will be held Dec. 4 at the Doak House Museum.