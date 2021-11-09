The gym was jumping Saturday night at Chuckey-Doak High School during a dodgeball tournament held to benefit the Isaiah 117 House in Greeneville.
Members of 16 teams participating in the charity event had to be on their toes in order to avoid elimination. Bleachers full of excited fans cheered on their favorite teams as the field was narrowed.
The Carter Contractors squad bested all opponents to take first place in the fast-paced competition. The Dodge Fathers finished second. Finishing in third-place was the Nolichuckey Nutcrackers.
The real winner was the Isaiah 117 House in Greeneville, which received $2,120 collected at the charity event.
The dodgeball tournament was the first of its type held in Greene County. The idea came about during a conversation between sheriff’s department Detective Sgt. C. Michelle Holt and Paula Beverly, wife of First Deputy David Beverly.
Holt and Paula Beverly served as co-organizers of the tournament.
“We were talking a fundraiser, coming up with ideas for a fundraiser. (Paula) said, ‘What about a dodgeball tournament,’” Holt said.
Many men and women in Greene County participated in athletics in school and elsewhere. The idea met with an enthusiastic response at the sheriff’s department, which fielded three of the teams, one comprised of patrol deputies, another consisting of school resource officers and a third made up of correction officers from the Greene County Detention Center.
Another team was made up of local lawyers.
Everyone contributing on and off the court volunteered their time to make the co-ed dodgeball tournament a success, Holt said.
“Even the Chuckey-Doak Booster Club came in to help us. Everybody was cheering for each other,” Holt said. “It went very well. The gym was packed from the get-go.”
Each team paid a $75 entry fee “and was encouraged to go ‘all-out,’” Holt said.
Teams responded by showing up in creative competitive uniforms.
One team, The Dodge Fathers, arrived at the high school in the back of a pickup truck dressed in cutoff shorts, cutoff shirts and wearing mullet wigs.
Another team, Duck The Law, sponsored by Assistant Public Defender Todd Estep, was introduced as members ran into the gym through a smoke machine.
Participants had to be at least 15 years old. One rule prohibited intentionally hitting opposing team members in the face with a dodgeball.
The competition was definitely not for passive participants. In addition to taunting each other pro wrestling style, team members used muscles
“We had people bending in places they probably had never been before,” Holt said.
Proceeds from team entry fees, $840 collected from the donation-only admission fee and concessions totaled $2,120.
The money will be used to purchase much-needed child car seats to be used by the nonprofit Greeneville Isaiah 117 House, which opened two years ago and provides a safe and comfortable place for children to stay while they await placement in a foster home.
“This is absolutely amazing!! Thank you to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, all the teams, and the fans!! This was such an amazing fundraiser and I can’t wait to see if we get to do this again in the spring!” Isaiah 117 House volunteer Cristina Mabe posted on Facebook.
Based on the response Saturday night, another tournament is a likely possibility, Holt said.
“I think they will definitely want to do it again,” she said.
The first-place team won $100, which members donated to the Isaiah 117 House, along with gift certificates at Hix BBQ and Catering. Second-place team members received medals, while third-place team members got certificates for their accomplishments in the double-elimination tournament.
Sheriff Wesley Holt sponsored the official dodgeballs used in the tournament, along with the trophies and medals presented to top finishers.
When the sheriff saw cars filling the high school parking lot, Holt “knew this was going to be a big thing.”
“The gym was packed with players, fans and volunteers,” he said.
Photographs from the tournament can be viewed on the Greene County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, along with a Facebook page created by Michelle Holt specifically for the event.
For more info on the Isaiah 117 House, visit: https://isaiah117house.com/greene-county-tn