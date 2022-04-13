A dodgeball tournament held Saturday to benefit the Isaiah 117 House in Greeneville raised more than $2,100 to purchase child car seats.
The tournament, hosted by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, was held at Chuckey-Doak High School.
Twelve teams participated, including one that came all the way from Georgia to compete, the Atlanta Dodgeball Club.
“Everyone had fun in the double elimination tournament, with the winners rising from the loser’s bracket to take the trophy,” said event chairperson Michelle Holt, a sheriff’s department detective sergeant.
The winning team was a last-minute entry by the Isaiah 117 House. Team members are South Greene High School students and alumni.
Holt said that she and Paula Beverly, wife of Chief Deputy David Beverly, came up with the idea of the tournament last year to raise funds for car seats, a much-needed item at the Isaiah 117 House.
Sheriff Wesley Holt spoke of the importance of the Isaiah 117 House to the sheriff’s department and the community during the tournament’s opening ceremony.
“A lot of the families that take these children in do not have car seats that are (up to) date,” Holt said.
The Greene County Isaiah 117 House opened in November 2019, the third Isaiah House. Others have opened since 2019 or are under construction in other Tennessee locations.
The mission of each Isaiah 117 House is providing “physical and emotional support in a safe and loving home for children awaiting foster care placement,” according to the nonprofit organization’s website.
“The Isaiah House continues to be a huge ministry in this community,” said Gwyn Southerland, Greene County Isaiah 117 House program coordinator.
Southerland said 15 car seats have been distributed since the first dodgeball tournament was held in November 2021.
Michelle Holt hopes to make the dodgeball fundraiser an annual event, with another tournament tentatively planned for this fall.
Holt thanked the volunteers who assisted Saturday with the tournament, including those helping and playing.
“I especially want to thank Steven Broyles, the principal at Chuckey-Doak High School, for allowing us to use the gym for the event. It was lots of fun, and everyone had a great time. We can’t wait to do this again,” Holt said.