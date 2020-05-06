A Willow Creek Road resident alerted by a pet to noises in her house about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday investigated and found a man standing in her kitchen.
The man ran out the back door, Deputy Franklyn Morgan said in a report.
The woman told deputies that she was in a bedroom with her daughter and had gotten up to let her dogs in the house. One of the dogs “began acting unusual” while she was in the bathroom and “let out a loud bark,” the report said. The woman then found the man in her kitchen.
The woman passed out from a panic attack. After regaining consciousness, she called family members, who returned home, the report said.
An envelope in a dresser containing $732 was missing, the report said.
The incident remains under investigation.