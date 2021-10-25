The Greene County Board of Education will consider the establishment of a small animal science lab at West Greene High School for students to learn the basics of pet grooming on Thursday.
According to the agenda the agriculture program at WGHS received a grant from National FFA and Tractor Supply for the lab.
The board will also consider approving several end-of-life technology items as surplus and a $47,000 American Rescue Plan (ARP) Homeless Children and Youth grant budget to provide services to homeless students and families is also on the agenda, as well as multiple budget amendments.
The meeting will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Greene Technology Center, 1121 Hal Henard Road.