A fire that started about 5:35 p.m. Thursday destroyed a mobile home at 20 Airport Road.
The occupant got out safely. A pet dog died in the fire.
A resident of a home on nearby Kingsport Highway told sheriff’s deputies that she smelled something burning, looked out her back window and saw flames coming from a window air conditioner in the single-wide trailer.
Mobile home occupant Melvin B. Easter told neighbors gathered at the scene that the flames spread quickly. He was able to escape, but a pet chihuahua dog was found deceased inside the trailer.
The Tusculum and Mosheim volunteer fire departments responded and began directing water on the burning structure. A Greeneville Fire Department Battalion 1 engine arrived to provide backup.
The fire was investigated by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. The cause and origin remained under investigation Friday.
Also on scene were the Newmansville Volunteer Fire Department, Town Of Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department air trailer, Debusk Volunteer Fire Department Rehab Unit, Greeneville police, Greene County-Greeneville EMS, Emergency Chaplain Danny Ricker and a Greeneville Light & Power System crew.
The owner is listed as Nancy L. Barboza. The mobile home is valued at $10,000.
Tusculum firefighters returned about 10 p.m. Thursday, after the fire rekindled in the center section of the trailer, and extinguished the flames.