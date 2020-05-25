A Chuckey woman was charged Saturday after making threats to harm others and herself when her boyfriend was taken into custody for violating an order of protection involving another woman.
Tina M. Poe, 195 Morgan Branch Lane, Chuckey, was charged with disorderly conduct, after her boyfriend, Gary L. Ranney, 184 Ocean Blvd, was taken into custody on a charge of violation of a protection order/contempt of court, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department.
Greeneville police were called to a residence on Ocean Boulevard for a welfare check on a Greeneville woman and had been advised that there was an order of protection against Ranney for the safety of the resident, the report stated.
Once arriving and talking to both the woman and Ranney, the woman told the officer that the order had been dropped, the report said. A records check showed the order was still in place. The report noted that the Ranney and the woman are married.
While at the residence, Poe arrived and told officers that she refused to leave the property without Ranney. The report described Poe as Ranney’s girlfriend who also does not get along with the woman at the residence.
Poe was asked a number of times to the leave the scene, and refused. She allegedly made threats toward the woman, saying she wanted to harm her, according to the report.
In addition, Poe made threats to harm herself, the report continued.
Due to a belief that Poe’s behavior would escalate after law enforcement left the scene, she was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct and transported to the Greene County Detention Center, where officers were made aware of her statements to harm herself, the report stated.