The Greene County Schools Family Resource Center (FRC) is accepting contributions for an upcoming holiday food and toy distribution in honor of Ray "Teedee" Maupin at four Greene County schools.
Maupin served as a teacher and a coach in the school system for 35 years and, for many years, led efforts to ensure children had food and toys at Christmastime, FRC Director Alisha Ricker said.
Maupin passed away at 79 in November 2020, but his family is continuing the tradition in his memory, she said.
Distributions will take place at Chuckey Elementary, Doak Elementary, Chuckey-Doak Middle and Chuckey-Doak High schools the week of Dec. 13, according to a press release from the FRC.
Anyone who would like to contribute may call or text 423-930-0454. Checks should be made payable to Greene County Schools FRC, 940 W. Summer St., Greeneville, TN 37743