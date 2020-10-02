A regional shortage of some of the most common blood types has led to call for donations from Marsh Regional Blood Center.
Needed are O-Negative, the universal blood type, as well as A-Positive, A-Negative and O-Positive, according to Dr. Evan Kulbacki, medical director for Marsh Regional Blood Center.
“We are at a most critical level to secure blood products for patients in our region,” he said, but added that the region has answered similar calls for donations with generosity.
“Every time we have asked for donations, people have come in waves,” Kulbacki said. “It is humbling to see.”
“People here are really generous to give something of themselves that not even a scientist can replicate,” he added.
Locally, people will have an opportunity to answer that call on Monday with a Marsh bloodmobile from noon to 5 p.m. at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Appointments are recommended to help with traffic flow and can be made by calling 423-282-7090.
Individuals giving blood can request that it be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. If those antibodies are found, the individual is eligible to donate plasma that can be used in treating people hospitalized with the coronavirus.
MULTIPLE FACTORS
The Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia region served by Marsh Regional Blood Center is not alone in the need for blood donations, Kulbacki said, explaining that there is a nationwide shortage of blood.
A decrease in donations coupled with a slight increase in demand have led to a shortage of the availability of blood products for health facilities, he said. Marsh Regional Blood Center provides blood products to all Ballad Health medical facilities.
Marsh has donation centers in Johnson City, Kingsport and Bristol but also has had a history of successful offsite collections using bloodmobiles at such places as high schools, universities, churches and civic organizations, Kulbacki explained.
“We are really grateful to our donor base,” he said. “They have always been generous in giving.”
However, after the coronavirus began, many of those off-site collection drives were no longer an option as schools, universities and churches closed and organizations curtailed activities to help prevent the spread of the virus, he said.
“That really hit blood donations really hard,” Kulbacki continued. “I am in 100% percent agreement that those things needed to be done. The unforeseen consequence was a decline in blood donations.”
When blood supplies are low, it can put some of the most vulnerable patients at risk, he said. A significant portion of blood products are used by cancer or surgical patients, Kulbacki added, and Marsh strives to keep enough on hand to meet the need.
With the coronavirus, Marsh is taking precautions to protect the health of donors and its staff members who work in the collection centers and bloodmobiles.
Social distancing is observed at a the collection centers and bloodmobiles as well as the other preventive measures, Kulbacki said, and individuals scheduling appointments can help make social distancing easier.
Each bed and collection area is disinfected between donors, he said, and staff frequently wash their hands.
CONVALESCENT PLASMA
Marsh Regional Blood Center is also accepting donations of plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19 to provide convalescent plasma for treatment of those hospitalized with the illness.
Those donations are being used in Ballad Health facilities to treat coronavirus patients. Thus far, 468 units have been given to patients and a total of 576 donated, according to Ballad Heath, which is participating in a nationwide study about the effectiveness of convalescent plasma as a treatment for the coronavirus that is under the direction of the Mayo Clinic.
People have responded well to the call for plasma donations, Kulbecki said.
“It is a great sacrificial thing that they do,” he said. “It is a great way to turn a negative into a positive. They are taking their own negative and turning it into a positive for someone else.”
A plasma donation can help more than one person as the unit can be split into two and help multiple people, he said.
While blood donations have a limited shelf life, plasma donations can be stored for use at a later time, Kulbecki said.
“We can freeze the plasma and then it will be available for use if there is an increase in cases in the future,” he added.
Anyone who has recovered from the virus is asked to consider donation and may be eligible to give if they were asymptomatic. Marsh can be contacted at 423-408-7500 about the donations and to check if a person is eligible.