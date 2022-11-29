Shop With A Cop is Saturday, and program organizers need the public’s help.
The COVID-19 pandemic and other economic factors create more urgency to ensure disadvantaged children receive a Christmas gift, said Jean Kilgore, coordinator of this year’s event.
In past years, more than 400 youths benefitted from Shop With A Cop in Greene County. The program typically pairs children with law enforcement volunteers on an all-expenses-paid holiday shopping trip at the Greeneville Walmart.
Donations this year will allow at least 200 children to participate, Kilgore said Monday.
“As of right now, it’s going to be 200 children. That’s all the money we were able to raise, but we are blessed to raise the money we have,” Kilgore said.
Shop With A Cop is now in its 29th year in Greeneville. It is held each year on the first Saturday in December.
Children participating in the event are pre-registered. After two years of indirect gift delivery due to the pandemic, it’s the first in-person Shop With a Cop held since 2019 at Walmart.
A person central to the Greene County program since its inception, Stewart Kilgore, passed away in February.
Kilgore, a retired Greeneville Police Department detective and the husband of Jean Kilgore, worked tirelessly for many years to make Shop With A Cop a success.
Stewart Kilgore organized fundraisers and raised public awareness. Jean Kilgore is carrying on the tradition, assisted by volunteers in law enforcement, church groups, businesses and other community organizations.
“(Stewart) enjoyed it. He loved kids. I just want to do it to honor him,” Jean Kilgore said.
In the past, Shop With A Cop participants were also treated to a pizza lunch after shopping. That isn’t possible this year, Kilgore said.
Many Shop With A Cop participants are referred by their schools. Others are referred by church groups and civic organizations. In recent years, parents having difficulty making ends meet have contacted Kilgore.
Donations to the program are “most definitely” needed, she said.
“I think the need is greater in the community,” Kilgore said.
If more donations come in, it’s possible other youths can receive gifts or warm clothing before Christmas, she said.
Those who want to donate to the program can drop off checks at the Greeneville Police Department. Alternately, checks can be made out to Shop With A Cop, or the Greene County Law Enforcement Association (GCLEA), and mailed to: Jean Kilgore, 1560 Bill Jones Road, Afton, TN, 37616.
A thank you note and receipt will be sent to all donors.
The program’s Facebook page at “Shop With A Cop Greene County” includes a link to a Go Fund Me page.
Parents and others wanting to volunteer can contact Kilgore at 423-639-3310.