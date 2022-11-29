THP Trooper, Family At 2019 Shop With A Cop Event

Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Austin Burchett, left, helped a family shop for Christmas gifts during the 2019 Shop With A Cop event at the Greeneville Walmart. Shop With A Cop was conducted remotely the last two years during the COVID-19 pandemic but will resume its traditional format Saturday with law enforcement volunteers partnering with children at the retailer. Donations from the community are still needed for the program, organizers said.

 Sun File Photo


