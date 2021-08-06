Incumbent Cal Doty and challenger Kristin Girton won the two Greeneville Board of Mayor and Alderman seats up for election Thursday, according to unofficial results.
Doty easily held onto his seat, while Girton edged out incumbent Alderman Buddy Hawk by a single vote.
According to the unofficial election results, Doty received 318 votes, Girton received 228 votes, and Hawk received 227 votes.
As the top two finishers, Doty and Girton will represent the First Ward of Greeneville on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen for the next two years. Their terms will begin in September.
Hawk, whose ability to campaign was interrupted by a difficult surgical procedure early in July, was magnanimous after losing by the razor-thin margin.
“I want to say congratulations to everyone who won tonight and a thank you to everyone who came out and voted,” Hawk said. "I have been doing this for 12 years, and we have be able to do a lot of good things. I think all those good things will continue.”
Girton said she was grateful for the opportunity to represent her community, and appreciative of Doty and Hawk’s work as aldermen.
“I’m very excited to represent my community and follow in my mom’s footsteps in being a champion for my local community,” Girton said. “I’m also so grateful for Buddy and Cal and the time and effort and love they have shown this community. They have paved the way and I will pick up the mantle.”
Doty was looking to the future after winning reelection, and praised Hawk for his work as a public servant.
“I’m excited about the opportunity to serve the town for two more years. I’m excited for our downtown projects and for the construction of our new fire hall,” Doty said. “I would also like to thank Buddy for his 30 years in public office. He has made a big difference in the community. I look forward to working with Kristin in the future."
Joe Waggoner also won reelection to the Greeneville Water Commission in an unopposed race. Waggoner received 492 complimentary votes.
Waggoner thanked all the voters who came to cast ballots on Thursday.
“I would like to thank everyone that came to the polls today no matter who they voted for. If they made the effort to come to the polls, they should really be thanked,” Waggoner said. "I’m blessed and honored to be given another term to serve. Just a big thank you to everyone."
To protect against the surging COVID-19 delta variant, the Greene County Election Commission required election workers to wear face coverings while asking voters to do so, and provided individual bags containing personal pens for each voter available upon request.
While the one-vote margin between Girton and Doty for an alderman seat won't automatically trigger a recount and Hawk said he won't request one, the vote is unofficial until certified.
The Greene County Election Commission will compare the votes from the tally tapes of all appropriate sources to the tabulated election results at its regular meeting Tuesday.
The Election Commission will certify the results during a called meeting Aug. 16.
As Election Commission Member William West left the Election Commission office Thursday night after the votes were counted in the tight race, he left behind some words of wisdom regarding the apparent margin of victory in the race.
“That just goes to show you that every vote counts,” West said.