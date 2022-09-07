Cal Doty was sworn in as Greeneville’s new mayor on Tuesday by outgoing Mayor W.T. Daniels.
Greeneville aldermen Scott Bullington and Tim Teague were also sworn in for another term in their 2nd Ward positions by Daniels.
Swearing in Doty was Daniels’ last act as mayor.
Daniels noted that some may think it odd for him to swear in his successor, but that he and Doty have been good friends for a long time, and that he had known Doty for 27 years.
“I guess we go back little farther and deeper than just city council,” Daniels said before administering the oath of office and swearing in Doty as mayor.
Upon taking the mayor’s chair, Doty first thanked Daniels for his service in Greeneville city government as an alderman and mayor.
“First of all I’d like to thank W.T. (Daniels) for his 32 years of service to our town. Really just a lifetime of service,” Doty said.
Daniels began serving as a Greeneville alderman in 1990, a position he served in for 20 years. He then won the mayor’s seat and was Greeneville’s mayor for the last 12 years.
“I’m very fortunate to come into this board as mayor at this time. We are in a strong position financially. We also have a great board. I really appreciate them volunteering to participate in our community,” Doty said.
Doty also noted that he would like to review how funds are spent and allocated.
“I think we can do a better job of analyzing our revenues and resources where we can see what’s going on. We got this much money right now,” Doty said as he gestured in a circle, “and we have it divided up in a certain way. We could take that money and we could spend more, or we could divvy it up it differently, or we could spend less of it. That is something that I hope we all all figure out how to do together.”
Doty told those gathered in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom of the Greeneville Light and Power Building that he would look to build and strengthen relationships between city departments and beyond.
“I want to work really closely with all the related departments in our community, including the Water Commission and the city school board. I would also like to have better relationships with other municipalities in the county and the Greene County government. We’re in this together,” Doty said. “I would like to develop relationships with the other counties in the region and with the state. We need to develop good relationships with all of those folks to try to move our community forward.”
During its regular business meeting, the board accepted Sweet Pea Trail as an official public street to be added to the town’s official street list.
The new street will be located in the 31-home Wildwood Landing residential subdivision along Oak Grove Road that was recently approved by the Greeneville Municipal Planning Commission.
“This is the first new street that has been built in Greeneville in several years,” Greeneville Planning Director Randy Davenport said. “I would say this will be the first of many that will be coming in the next few years.”
The board also approved numerous street closures for upcoming special events that are set to occur in the fall and winter.
The board approved street closures downtown for the Halloween Hustle which will take place Oct. 22, Halloween Happenings which will be on Oct. 31 and Christmas in Downtown which will take place Dec. 2.
The board approved the reappointment of four members of the Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center Advisory Board to two-year terms: Joyce Ottinger, Margaret Forby, Nadine Ricker and Justine Wills.
Doty said that he was excited to work with the community during his term a mayor.
“I really look forward to serving you. I want to try to do the things that I can to try to make our community better,” Doty said. “I can’t do it, but we can do it. I look around the room and see a bunch of folks willing to give back.”