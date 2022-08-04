The Town of Greeneville will have a new mayor for the first time in 12 years.
According to unofficial election results, former Greeneville alderman Cal Doty was victorious in the race for Greeneville mayor on Thursday night, defeating incumbent mayor W.T. Daniels and candidate and former Greene County mayor David Crum.
Doty received 625 votes in his win, while Daniels received 582 votes and Crum received 427 votes.
Doty served as an alderman from August 2019 until resigning from the position in April to run for the mayor’s seat.
According to the town charter of Greeneville, a sitting alderman may not run for mayor.
Doty was appreciative of the other candidates in the race and for his family and supporters.
"I want to thank W.T. Daniels and David Crum for running a very civilized and gracious campaign. I also want to thank my wife Jolynn and my family for their support, and thanks to all the voters for giving me the opportunity to help lead Greeneville,” Doty said.
Doty also showed gratitude to Daniels for his work as Greeneville mayor for the last 12 years.
“I appreciate all that Mayor Daniels has done the last 12 years to help move Greeneville forward,” Doty said.
Daniels looked back fondly on his tenure as mayor and complimented Doty on his victory Thursday night.
“I’m proud of Cal and thankful to the people of Greeneville for allowing me to be involved in city government for 32 years. I’m proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish over all these years. I feel good about where the city is going,” Daniels said. “I think we definitely have good leadership and I feel like I might have just a little bit to do with that over the years. We’ve got really, really good people working in the city. Todd Smith and his staff and Lora Young. Those people made my job a heck of a lot easier.”
Daniels served as a Greeneville alderman for 20 years before serving as mayor for 12 years.
“I’d say 16 wins and one defeat would probably win you the state championship wouldn’t it?” Daniels said of his record in city races.
Doty is looking forward to leading Greeneville for the next two years, and said he will work for continued economic development and growth.
“I’m looking forward to getting the Depot Street revitalization project completed and continuing the redevelopment of downtown. We have a lot of investment coming into our town and we need to do all we can to encourage and support them,” Doty said. “I look forward to serving all the people of Greeneville."
The results of the race will be certified and made official by the Greene County Election Commission later in August.