Sheriff’s investigators and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating a double homicide that apparently happened late Sunday at an address on Old Snapps Ferry Road in Chuckey.
The first call came in to Greene County 911 Dispatch at 11:45 p.m. Sunday. Sheriff Wesley Holt was notified a short time later.
Holt and TBI investigators Monday morning were at the homicide scene at a house between Chariot Trail and Old Ducktown Road. The TBI Mobile Crime Lab from Knoxville was at the location.
“They’re processing the scene,” Holt said.
Holt confirmed there are two victims.
“We are working alongside the Greene County Sheriff's Office to investigate a double homicide that occurred at a residence along Old Snapps Ferry Road in Chuckey,” TBI spokeswoman Leslie Earhart wrote in an email.
Further details about the homicides have not been released.