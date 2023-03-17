Area families of children with Down syndrome will hold a “meet and greet” event at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Tusculum City Hall, 145 Alexander St. The City of Tusculum supports the families by displaying a Down Syndrome Local Friends Support Group logo on one side of the Public Works Department trash truck.
March 21 is World Down Syndrome Day. Judy Mullett, a Tusculum resident whose 6-year-old son Jensen has Down syndrome, helped organize the event.
The Down Syndrome Local Friends Support Group assists families with members who have Down syndrome in the Greeneville, Tri-Cities and Virginia areas, Mullett said.
She said the event, which is open to the public, “is in honor of Jensen and all his friends with Down syndrome.”
“Children with Down syndrome are precious in all ways. They will steal your heart. Jensen has faced many health challenges,” Mullett said.
“God has a special plan for Jensen in this world. God has given him the strength to fight hard for life and he always has a happy spirit about him. Jensen brings our family much joy,” she said.
Mullett and her husband, Gene, have long been active in the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department. Gene remains a Tusculum firefighter.
World Down Syndrome Day is a global awareness day that has been officially observed by the United Nations since 2012, according to the World Down Syndrome Day organization.
“The date for WDSD being the 21st day of the third month, was selected to signify the uniqueness of the triplication of the 21st chromosome which causes Down syndrome,” according to the organization.
Down syndrome is a condition in which a person has an extra chromosome, altering the course of development and causing the characteristics associated with it. About one in every 772 babies in the United States is born with Down syndrome, making it the most common chromosomal condition, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The 2023 theme for World Down Syndrome Day is “a human rights-based approach” that “views people with disabilities as having the right to be treated fairly and have the same opportunities as everyone else, working with others to improve their lives.”