Down Syndrome Awareness Tusculum Trash Truck

Area families of children with Down syndrome will hold a “meet and greet” event at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Tusculum City Hall, 145 Alexander St. The City of Tusculum supports the families by displaying a Down Syndrome Local Friends Support Group logo on one side of the Public Works Department trash truck.

