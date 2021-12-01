Main Street: Greeneville has announced details about events surrounding “Christmas in Downtown — A Holiday Celebration,” which will take place 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday. The celebration will include happenings throughout the downtown area.
LIGHTING THE TREES
Candlelight, music and caroling will take place on South Main Street near the County Courthouse lawn beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tusculum View Chorus, under the direction of Cindy Sams, will present their Christmas program at 5:40 as the crowd joins in to sing holiday favorites like “Silent Night” by candlelight as they wait to light the Community Christmas tree at 6 p.m.
Bagpiper Mike Greenham will play on the porch of Town Hall while awaiting the arrival of Santa and the snowflake fairies that will assist in lighting the Town Hall Tree at 6:20 pm. Refreshments will be served courtesy of The Town of Greeneville.
CHRISTMAS MUSIC
Tusculum View Chorus will be singing on the stage in front of the Capitol Theatre beginning at 5:40 p.m. Rounding out the remainder of the evening will be: Chuckey Doak Middle School at 6 p.m. followed by East View School at 7 p.m. Closing out the evening’s musical performances in front of The Capitol Theatre will be Main Street Carolers from 8 to 9 p.m.
Other holiday tunes and carolers can be heard as visitors wander downtown.
THINGS TO DO
Public Works will provide holiday wagon rides in downtown during the evening with the loading area mid-block on West Depot Street across from Tipton’s Café and near Nickel Ridge Winery. Another loading area is planned on South Main Street. Those on the wagon can carol their way around town. Loading locations are subject to change based on the redevelopment taking place downtown.
On the front lawn at First Presbyterian Church on North Main Street will be where children are encouraged to make holiday crafts with Teresa Shephard. Vendors with the Depot Street Farmers Market will include Not Your Grandma’s Jam (gourmet jams and jellies), Grandview Acres (baked goods and candies), Bob’s Wood Art and Crafts (hand-carved wood gifts), Summerfield Stitches (embroidery and custom apparel) and Knitter in the Woods. They will be set-up along Main Street.
EXTENDED MERCHANT HOURS
The merchants will be open for shopping and dining. The Depot Street Downtown Improvement Project might make things a challenge but several of the merchants have a second entrance off the Morgan Inn parking lot. Visit with Greeneville Credit Jewelers, Greeneville Antique Market, Art Space 4 Gallery, Brolin & Bailey Company, Pritchard Designs, Mercantile on Depot, Sugar Smash, Nickel Ridge Winery, Tipton’s Café and Brumley’s at The General Morgan Inn for special offers and hours.
MURALS, SELFIE STATIONS
Those strolling down Main Street this year can enjoy the original hand-painted murals and selfie stations depicting holiday and seasonal themes. The artwork was done by students and teachers at Greeneville and Greene County schools.
SANTA AT COMMUNITY TREE
Santa will be downtown at the Community Tree around 6:30 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to bring phones and cameras to make pictures with him.
FOOD AVAILABLE
Brumley’s at the General Morgan Inn, Catalyst Coffee Company, where they are hosting cookie icing stations, Top Dog Hot Dogs, The Nickel Ridge Winery, Sugar Smash and Tipton’s Café will be open.
MUSIC AT THE BABY GRAND
Take the chill off in the lobby of the General Morgan Inn where a warm beverage reception may be enjoyed while listening 6-6:45 p.m. to Leslie Vaughn and students playing and singing around the baby grand piano. At 7 p.m., Kasie Shelnutt will play while The Greeneville Theatre Guild Carolers sing holiday selections. Strolling carolers with the Theatre Guild and Kris Carlson on guitar will be throughout downtown.
SOUTHERN SANCTUARIES
Southern Sanctuaries is a new event for Friday night coordinated by The Greene County Partnership Tourism Task Force. During the Christmas in Downtown Holiday Celebration, churches located in downtown Greeneville will be open 5:30-8:30 p.m. for self-guided tours. Visitors can view and appreciate the beauty of these buildings, some of which date back to the 1700s.
The following churches are hosting: First Baptist Church, Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church and First Presbyterian Church with Christ Chapel on North Main Street; St. James Episcopal Church on West Church Street; Central United Methodist Church on West Summer Street; Asbury United Methodist Church, Christ United Methodist Church and Reformation Lutheran Church on South Main Street.
ATTRACTIONS OPEN
The City Garage Car Museum, 210 S Main St., will be open with free admission 5-7 p.m. The museum will be decked out with holiday decorations throughout its classic car exhibits.
The Andrew Johnson Homestead on South Main Street will offer candlelight tours of the home provided by the National Park Service beginning at 5 p.m. Hot cider and cookies will be available.
The Bartlett DAR House on West McKee Street, former home of Margaret Johnson Patterson Bartlett, Andrew Johnson’s great granddaughter, will offer free tours 6-8 p.m. Besides the regular tour of the facility with tour guides in each room to explain the furniture and history of the house and family, DAR members will be highlighting some Revolutionary Patriots — Sparling Bowman, John and Jacob Neas, John Ottinger and Frederick Cutshall — with their histories and information about their descendants who are currently members. They will be serving punch and cookies to all visitors.
The Greeneville Greene County History Museum at the corner of Main and McKee streets will be open 5-8 p.m. Admission is free. Visitors will find Santa’s Workshop cohosted with Greeneville Youth Builders. This year’s workshop will offer children complimentary snacks and treats, ornament making and decorating opportunities and fun.