Tusculum View chorus

Voices of the Tusculum View Elementary School Chorus filled the Greene County Courthouse lawn with the sounds of the holidays as a crowd gathered Friday evening for the lighting of the Community Christmas tree. The performance kicked off Main Street: Greeneville’s “Christmas in Downtown — A Holiday Celebration” festivities. The courthouse lawn was standing room only as Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison, along with Santa and his helper fairies from Winter & Company Dance Studio, lit the tree. Children’s activities, music, special shop hours and activities at downtown attractions were featured in the annual celebration.

 Sun Photo By Eugenia Estes