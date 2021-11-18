Downtown Greeneville will host a community Christmas celebration 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 3, according to a news release from Main Street: Greeneville.
Santa will be on hand for “Christmas in Downtown – A Holiday Celebration,” which will include lighting Christmas trees; listening to musical entertainment from area schools, churches and artists including a bag piper; viewing attractions with special and extended hours; sipping assorted beverages; trying some food and snacks offered throughout the event; riding hay wagons, shopping; open houses “and enjoying all that the holiday season has to offer,” the organization said in its news release.
A portion of Main Street will be closed during the event. Businesses downtown will be open, including those on Depot Street, which construction has closed to vehicle traffic between Main and Irish streets.
Plans are still in the works, and Main Street: Greeneville will provide more information and details about the event within the coming week, according to the news release.