The work zones of the Depot Street revitalization project have shifted once more as work continues. This shift has made Depot Street more accessible, as the brunt of current construction work moves to other places downtown.
This week the main work zone closure has shifted to Cutler Street from Summer to Church streets.
The intersection at Cutler and Depot streets will be closed. However, the intersections of Cutler and Summer streets and Cutler and Church streets will remain open, according to Vaughn & Melton Engagement Specialist Zack Levine.
Those open intersections are to be used to circumvent the work site closure.
This shift has opened up Depot Street more than it has been during the project.
“Depot Street is much more accessible to vehicular and pedestrian traffic with the current work zone closures,” Levine said.
The demolition on the culvert on Depot Street over Richland Creek near College Street will continue.
According to Levine, crews have finished burying a gas line under the creek and will now finish completely demolishing the culvert.
A new culvert will be built to prepare the area for the new roadway and utilities.
Reeve’s Alley and Court House Alley are still accessible to local traffic on Depot Street via the College Street side.
Academy Street has also been reopened after the Greeneville Water Commission finished replacing the gravity sewer lines during its work last week.
Downtown businesses are operating throughout the rehabilitation work.
“Please remember that our local businesses along Depot Street are open and ready to offer you fantastic goods and services,” Levine said. “Depot Street is open for business!”