After four decades serving Greeneville as a veterinarian at Crestview Animal Hospital, Dr. Bob Thorpe is retiring.
His last day on the job was Tuesday.
His wife Chris Thorpe, who also worked at Crestview during that time as office manager, also recently retired this summer, and Thorpe said he and Chris are looking forward to focusing more on family, hobbies and church and civic involvement, and that they plan to stick around.
“I turn 71 next week, and I’ve been here since 1981, so I figured it was time to go,” he said on Thursday.
Thorpe said he graduated from Georgia Tech and worked briefly as an engineer in the early 1970s before going to veterinary school at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville and ultimately coming to Greeneville.
“When UT started the vet school, I was in the second class. I graduated in 1980, had an externship in North Dakota, worked in Kentucky for a year, and then I came here,” Thorpe said.
He said the veterinary practice at 1543 Industrial Road was established by Dr. John McGruder in 1974, and he took over seven years later.
“I bought it from him in 1981 and I’ve been here since,” he said.
From treating a dog that appeared to have walked over a landmine to a cat with injured feet that Thorpe said he thought came from a collision with a car but turned out to have been caused by a fall from the top of a barn during an encounter with a hawk, Thorpe said he has seen it all.
“Things happen, and unfortunately they can’t just talk to you and tell you what happened. Sometimes you find some strange things,” he said.
One story that sticks out, Thorpe said, involves a dog that tracked his family across the country.
“Someone came in with a dog and asked me to check for a microchip. I said ‘what’s the story,’ and they said they moved form California and had to move without their dog because he got spooked and they lost him at the first rest stop they stopped at,” Thorpe said. “They said they thought he might go back to their old house, so they went back and talked to the neighbors, but after a few months, they thought he was gone. Four years later the dog showed up. We checked, and sure enough, it was him.”
He said that was in the early 2000s.
“That was very unusual, but dogs are supposed to have a connection in their brain or an extra sense of where their owners are. There’s not much proof of that, but I think that’s pretty good proof.” Thorpe said.
Reflecting on his long career, Thorpe said he did not necessarily plan it the way it happened, but that he has been happy in Greeneville.
“I’ve been sort of thinking, and I know when I came here I didn’t think I would be here 40 years. I just didn’t think about it, but I have really enjoyed my time working here and all of the people I’ve worked with, and I am planning to stay here,” he said.
He said in his retirement, along with Chris, he is looking forward to engaging more with hobbies, civic organizations and family.
“We have been dancing for over 20 years now, and we’ve become pretty good,” Thorpe said. “If COVID will ever go away, we plan to do more dancing and probably teach some.”
He said they have done many different types of dance including ballroom and country-western, but their focus is Carolina shag.
“It’s a swing dance that originated on the beach,” Thorpe explained. “There’s a lot of footwork but not much movement above the waste.”
He said he has also recently ventured into the world of beekeeping after many years of rose gardening, for which he and Chris have won national awards.
“My wife and I have been pretty famous for our rose garden, but we’re not growing so much anymore. I have bees now and turned the rose garden into a pollinator garden,” Thorpe said. “I started that last year. I’m just doing it for fun, not to make money selling honey, but I’ve got four hives of bees now, and it’s an interesting hobby. It’s just a little something to keep me out of trouble.”
Other than dancing and beekeeping, Thorpe said he and Chris also plan to visit family more and be more involved with many civic organizations and their church.
“We want to visit with friends and see our children and grandchildren more. In the last year and a half, we haven’t been able to visit much, so we definitely want to try to visit more, and we’ll probably get a little more involved with church and civic activities,” said Thorpe.
Teresa Berryhill, who recently took over as practice manager following Chris Thorpe’s retirement, and client services representative Molly Derry said the office will be different without Thorpe, but that they expect to still see him and stay in touch.
“He will be missed by us and the clients,” said Berryhill.
Berryhill said she has worked with Thorpe for about 30 years, and before that, he was her pets’ doctor.
“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with him and learning from him. He is extremely knowledgable,” she said.
“I have really enjoyed working with him, and I appreciate him teaching me all that he has over the years,” agreed Derry. “I am just thankful for the opportunity and I hope he and Chris enjoy their retirement. I am sure they’re going to have a blast with their grandkids, and we’ll still see them around. They’re definitely some lifelong friends, even if they’re no longer coworkers.”
Thorpe still owns the building at 1543 Industrial Road and said there are no plans to close the practice.
“Boarding, vaccinations and surgeries are still going on, and we’ve got it covered for now,” Thorpe said. “Dr. Robert Brewster has been working with us off and on for about two or three weeks a month since May, and he will be here a while until everything gets finalized.”
Berryhill and Derry said they both plan to stay at Crestview.
“We do ask for patience and understanding during the transition,” Derry said.
“I have worked with a lot of wonderful people, and I am going to miss them, my clients and their pets,” Thorpe said. “You sort of see them grow up from when they’re 6 weeks old and then the hard part in 15 or so years. The worst part of the work is having to euthanize pets or see ones that have been hurt badly. That is always really difficult, but it’s just part of it, and I’ve enjoyed helping people and helping their pets over the years.”
